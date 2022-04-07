Most Dangerous Colorado Highways for Pedestrians

Traffic fatalities in Denver since January 1 are on pace to surpass the total for 2021, which saw the highest number of such deaths in more than a decade. But the problem goes well beyond city limits.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, accidents involving people on roadways not designed for pedestrian use increased by more than 50 percent from 2020 to 2021. Moreover, the 157 incidents of this sort that took place over the most recent three-year period for which statistics are available resulted in serious injury or death 75 percent of the time.
At Westword's request, the CSP provided data for the five Colorado counties and six roadways with the most crashes resulting in death or injury. Most of the counties are located in the Denver-Boulder metro area, and the majority of the deadly highways run through it.
Here's a CSP graphic showing the counties with the most fatal or injury crashes from 2019 to 2021 that fall into the M22 category; Trooper Joshua Lewis notes that M22 is a state patrol code for "pedestrian violation caused." The tally is led by Adams and Jefferson counties, and both Arapahoe and Boulder counties also made the top five. The only county outside greater Denver in the lineup was El Paso, which includes Colorado Springs.
Mount Evans Highway, isn't regularly used by metro Denver commuters.
Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Troy Kessler acknowledges that "crossing a highway on foot or walking alongside a road that is not designed for pedestrians is extremely dangerous. Seeing a person walking on a road not designed for pedestrians would be unexpected for a driver. If you find yourself in the unfortunate circumstance as a pedestrian on a highway, exercise extreme caution, keep alert and distraction-free to avoid a worst possible case scenario. If you’re the driver, expect everything, pay attention and put away the distraction to avoid hitting someone."
Because such situations all too frequently have terrible endings.