The 25 Most-Ticketed Denver Streets in 2018
Photo by Anthony Camera

Michael Roberts | September 27, 2018 | 6:29am
AA

Around 400,000 parking citations have been written in Denver since the beginning of 2018. Of that staggering total, nearly 40 percent pertain to alleged violations on just 25 streets, most of which cut through downtown.

The Denver Department of Public Works responded to our request for information about the most ticketed locations in the city so far this year with an enormous data dump. We received documentation of 368,937 citations handed out between January 1 and September 9.

Making sense of these facts and figures proved a challenge to the math-challenged Westword staff. But spreadsheet expert Siyi Tu came to our rescue and earned our eternal gratitude.

The streets named on the most citations will be familiar to most Denverites, and particularly downtown dwellers: They include Grant, Logan, Lincoln, Broadway, Larimer and plenty of other iconic routes. The 25th-most-ticketed street was the locale for more than 3,700 — a figure dwarfed by the total on the number-one street, which exceeds 12,000.

The cumulative sum of tickets for the top 25 streets during the aforementioned range is 146,230. That's about 39.6 percent of the citations written in 2018 through September's first nine days.

These digits confirm that city parking monitors downtown are constantly on the lookout for violators — and if you don't get back to your meter before time expires, you should expect to pay.

How much? We've included a current list of parking fine amounts following a list of the 25 most-ticketed streets in Denver, ranked in descending order and including the number of citations on each.

Parking on Grant Street.
Google Maps

Number 25: Grant Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 3,726

Number 24: Arapahoe Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 3,818

Number 23: Pennsylvania Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 3,852

Number 22: Logan Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 3,873

Number 21: Detroit Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 3,928

Parking on Lincoln Street.
Google Maps

Number 20: Lincoln Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 3,966

Number 19: 2nd Avenue
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 4,041

Number 18: Platte Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 4,554

Number 17: 19th Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 4,585

Number 16: Tremont Place
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 4,707

Parking on Wynkoop Street.
Google Maps

Number 15: Wynkoop Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 4,966

Number 14: 17th Avenue
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 5,083

Number 13: Third Avenue
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 5,447

Number 12: Curtis Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 5,501

Number 11: Welton Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 5,803

Parking on Sherman Street.
Google Maps

Number 10: Sherman Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 5,976

Number 9: Champa Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 6,070

Number 8: Broadway
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 6,580

Number 7: Wazee Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 6,865

Number 6: Lawrence Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 7,200

Parking on 14th Street.
Google Maps

Number 5: 14th Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 7,265

Number 4: Glenarm Place
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 7,285

Number 3: Blake Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 8,118

Number 2: Larimer Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 10,275

Number 1: Market Street
Number of citations in 2018 through September 9: 12,746

Denver Parking Fines, September 2018:

METER VIOLATION: $25.00

PARKING TOW-AWAY ZONE: $50.00

LICENSE PLATE: $75.00

WITHIN 10 FT FIRE HYDRANT: $75.00

SIDEWALK AREA: $25.00

EXCESS OF 72 HRS: $25.00

AGAINST TRAFFIC FLOW: $25.00

BIKE LANE OBSTRUCTION: $25.00

LESS THAN 5FT ALLEY/DRIVEWAY: $25.00

OVERTIME PARK NON-METER: $25.00

LOADING ONLY: $25.00

OTHER PROHIBIT PARKING: $25.00

DOUBLE PARKING: $25.00

ALLEY PARKING: $25.00

PARK BY FIRE HYDRANT: $25.00

HANDICAP PARK ONLY: $150.00

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

