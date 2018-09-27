The 25 Most-Ticketed Denver Streets in 2018

Around 400,000 parking citations have been written in Denver since the beginning of 2018. Of that staggering total, nearly 40 percent pertain to alleged violations on just 25 streets, most of which cut through downtown.

The Denver Department of Public Works responded to our request for information about the most ticketed locations in the city so far this year with an enormous data dump. We received documentation of 368,937 citations handed out between January 1 and September 9.

Making sense of these facts and figures proved a challenge to the math-challenged Westword staff. But spreadsheet expert Siyi Tu came to our rescue and earned our eternal gratitude.