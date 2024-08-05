Motel Owners Sue Greenwood Village Over Ordinance That Limits Homeless Motel Stays





"Sue Sanders didn't have any place to go. It was really tragic," Bharucha says. "She had to go back to living in her car, and I think she just got worn out and she got tired. She was really just tired of living in her car again, and I don't blame her. She was such a nice woman. She just had tragic life events happen to her, and I think ultimately that's what happens with this ordinance." The 29-day ordinance displaced homeless residents like Sue Sanders , who lived in Bharucha's Motel 6 as long as she could and then wound up living in her car. She killed herself in that car two summers ago.

Also plaintiffs in the suit are the Zarrin Hospitality Group, the Motel 6 franchisee that Bharucha's husband runs, and the Community Economic Defense Project, a Denver-based group of lawyers that works with families that have been evicted or face eviction.



A city ordinance caps stays at the Motel 6 in Greenwood Village at 29 days.

Greenwood Village requires the 29-day limit "for reasons of health, safety and welfare,” according to the ordinance, which is the only one of its kind in Colorado.









Bharucha says she tried to use this exception to continue sheltering homeless residents like Sanders, partnering with CCH in 2019 to accept vouchers and allow homeless and disabled guests to stay for more than 29 days. She used written contracts, including leases that outlined community policies for CCH guests to follow. According to the lawsuit, she "squarely" met the exception of the ordinance, but the city pressured her to stop. When the Greenwood Village City Council passed the 29-day limit in 2014, it created an exception for hotels or motels with a written contract with a "governmental, charitable or insurance agency to house families in crisis who are receiving temporary housing assistance from said governmental, charitable or insurance agency," according to the ordinance

"We're the startup hotel for so many of these programs," Bharucha says. "All this time, I believe we're truly abiding by this exception. We're partnering with an organization that's helping a family in crisis.



According to the lawsuit, the city has been "conducting police surveillance at the motel on a daily basis for years." In May 2023, Greenwood Village served Bharucha with a criminal summons for violating the city's 29-day law. Along with the summons, Greenwood Village handed Bhuracha and her lawyers 2,200 pages of information about her motel that it had collected from surveillance.



But an 18th Judicial District Court judge determined that Greenwood Village couldn't criminally charge Bharucha or force her to give up records.

Although CCH had to end its partnership with the motel in 2020, the nonprofit sides with Bharucha. Cathy Alderman, CCH spokesperson, calls the ordinance "heartless," adding that it's "cruel and discriminatory against people experiencing homelessness, especially families in crisis who cannot often access limited shelter opportunities."



According to Alderman, households need sixty days "to stabilize and get enough resources to obtain housing." Motels are "much more effective and compassionate than forcing people to sleep outside, in cars, or in large congregate shelters where families might be separated," she adds.



"In Denver’s extremely high-cost and limited supply housing market, it can take months for families to find affordable and available housing," Alderman says. "Neza Bharucha and the Motel 6 have helped to provide lifelines for many individuals and families who have entered the cycle of homelessness because of an unexpected life event or an eviction."

Farhang and Neza Bharucha own the Motel 6 in Greenwood Village.

"It definitely was a monetary loss when SAFER left us," Bharucha says. "That was real revenue that was lost."



But the money "doesn't mean as much to me as I really just want to be able to continue working with these organizations," she adds.

"The part that honestly bothers me the most is I truly feel it is so wrong that they are allowed to say who can stay in their city and who can't. That's what I want to change."



The City of Greenwood Village "does not comment on pending litigation," according to Garrett Graybeal, a spokesperson for the city.

