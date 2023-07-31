Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Houses Resources for Denver's Emergency Mission

click to enlarge Britta Fisher went from leading the housing efforts for the City of Denver to leading the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Bennito L. Kelty



"I loved my job and team at the city, and had planned to stay to help transition to the next administration," Fisher says. "But when John Parvensky announced his retirement, I knew I wanted to go for it and directly support the team doing this work to create lasting solutions to homelessness."

click to enlarge The view looking towards Denver from the Renaissance Riverfront Lofts. Bennito L. Kelty