See 41 New Colorado COVID School Outbreaks and More

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

What did a lot of Colorado students do on their spring break this year? Judging by the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, they contracted COVID-19.

A stunning 41 new outbreaks at K-12 schools pace a continuing (and disturbing) spike in such incidents overall just before the planned transition of COVID-19 safety oversight from state to local control — a process that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 16. Moreover, the worst two of these outbreaks are in Douglas County, where officials have already announced that they're opting out of metro-area protocols despite having case counts that remain in the Level Red zone.

Lucky thing mask use will still be required in all K-12 schools in the state through the end of the current academic year.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

Until recently, the state's weekly outbreak reports had been fairly stable, even though the number of new outbreaks had plateaued at a level higher than health officials liked, at 75 on March 24.

Then came the surge: 93 new outbreaks on March 31, followed by 127 on April 7. And the numbers released by the CDPHE on the afternoon of April 14 are even worse: The 678 outbreaks designated as active and 3,894 considered resolved add up to 4,572, an increase of 159 in just seven days. That's the biggest bounce in several months, dating back to when Colorado was still dealing with a precipitous post-holiday rise.

The lion's share of new outbreaks are at K-12 schools. While the April 7 survey listed twelve new outbreaks in that category, this week's list of school outbreaks is three times higher, with the majority of positive tests affecting students. Douglas County, for example, registers fourteen attendee infections at Mesa Middle School and 29 attendee cases (plus two involving staffers) at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch.

Oh, yeah: The school outbreaks total doesn't include thirteen spreads at thirteen child-care centers, two that hit youth sports units, and a so-called "bus outbreak" in the Bennett School District.

Other categories have seen jumps, too — among them health-care facilities (from twelve to 25) and retailers (from eight to eleven). Notably, three Home Depots and a King Soopers in Pueblo registered fresh outbreaks.

Additional outbreaks took place at three bars, taverns or breweries (Denver's Blue Moon stands out), eleven restaurants (one at the Steamboat ski area), two college football teams, and two marijuana-related businesses (Pueblo's Oil Well Industries is described as a "THC manufacturer").

The following list of 163 outbreaks includes the 159 newly named sites and four others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE. They're supplemented by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:

1. Adams State University Spring Football, College/University, Alamosa County, 4/12/2021, 3 attendee cases

2. Applewood Plumbing, Heating & Electric, Home Maintenance Services, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 4 staff cases

3. Aspen Landscape Management, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 2 staff cases

4. B & B Blending, LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 4/12/2021, 6 staff cases

5. Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 3 attendee cases

6. Ben Franklin Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/12/2021, 2 attendee cases

7. Bennett School District Transportation, School Administration, Bus Outbreak, Adams County, 4/9/20221, 2 attendee cases

8. Best Western Plus Boulder Inn, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Boulder County, 4/9/2021, 5 staff cases

9. Bill Reed Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases

10. Billet Tech LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases

11. Blue Moon Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 3 staff cases

12. Brekhus Tile & Stone, Inc., Materials Supplier, Denver County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases

13. Brookside Inn (0205US): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 4/8/2021, 2 resident cases

14. Brush Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases

15. Builders First Source, Materials Supplier, Mesa County, 3/11/2021, 16 staff cases

16. Cache La Poudre Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 4 attendee cases

17. Cadre General Contractors, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 7 staff cases

18. Calvary Church Windsor, Religious Facility, Weld County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

19. Carbondale Middle School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 4/12/2021, 5 attendee cases

20. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): March 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Routt County, 4/12/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death

21. Centennial Head Start Center, Child Care Center, Weld County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases

22. Cesar Chavez Academy (CHPA): April 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/12/2021, 2 attendee cases

23. Cherry Hills Christian School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/10/2021, 3 attendee cases

24. Children's Garden Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Alamosa County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

25. Christ in the City: April 2021, Religious Facility, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 5 resident cases

26. City of Lakewood Public Works Building Inspection, Public Works, Jefferson County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases

27. Colorado College (Campus Wide), College/University, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 2 staff cases, 19 attendee cases

28. Colorado Mountain College Leadville, College/University, Lake County, 4/10/2021, 8 attendee cases

29. Colorado School of Mines Alpha Tau Omega, College/University, Jefferson County, 4/14/2021, 3 attendee cases

30. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home Rifle (020855): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases

31. Common Ground Golf Course, Gold Course, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases

32. Community Development Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases

33. Complete Releaf, Retailer, Boulder County, 4/9/2021, 4 staff cases

34. CorePower Yoga Belmar, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Yoga Studio, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

35. Cresthill Middle School: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/9/2021, 4 attendee cases

36. CrossFit Cielo, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Gym, Boulder County, 4/7/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

37. Denver NE Driver's License Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 4/10/2021, 2 staff cases

38. Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center: April 2021, State Prison, Denver County, 4/8/2021, 2 resident cases

39. Dish Network Inverness, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 5 staff cases

40. Douglas County High School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases

41. Drexel, Barrell & Co., Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 4/5/2021, 4 staff cases

42. Durango North Head Start, Child Care Center, La Plata County, 4/13/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

43. Dutch Creek Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/14/2021, 2 attendee cases

44. Eagle Valley Middle School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases

45. Early Connections Learning Centers at Antlers, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/1/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

46. Early Connections Learning Centers at the Day Nursery, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/1/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

47. Eastridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases

48. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (020170): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 4/7/2021, 2 staff cases

49. Einstein Bros Bagels, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases

50. Empire Lakewood Nissan, Car Dealership, Jefferson County, 4/8/2021, 7 staff cases

51. Evo, Retailer, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 11 staff cases

52. Fairview High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 4/8/2021, 2 attendee cases

53. Fort Collins Health Care Center (020395): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 4/13/2021, 2 staff cases

54. Fort Lewis College Football Team: April 2021, College/University, La Plata County, 4 attendee cases

55. Garfield County Detention Center, Jail, Garfield County, 4/7/2021, 14 resident cases, 5 staff cases

56. Golden View Classical Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/9/2021, 4 attendee cases

57. Good Samaritan Society Bonell Community (020356): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases

58. Greeley West High School: April 2020, School, K-12, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

59. Highline Place (23L199): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 4/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

60. Hoehne Schools: April 2021, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

61. Horizon Dry Wall Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 8 staff cases

62. Ian's Pizza, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4/7/2021, 2 staff cases

63. IBMC Cosmetology Programs, Cosmetology School, Larimer County, 4/8/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

64. Idaho Pacific Colorado Corp: April 2021, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases

65. IHOP Alamosa: April 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa County, 4/7/2021, 8 staff cases

66. iKid Academy- Smoky Hill: April 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

67. Independent Financial Loveland, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

68. Infinity Certified Welding and Fabrication, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Summit County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases

69. James Irwin Charter Schools: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases

70. Jet's Pizza, Restaurant, Other, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases

71. John Evans Early Head Start Center: April 2021, Child Care Center, Weld County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases

72. King Soopers #12: April 2021, Retailer, Grocery Store, Pueblo, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases

73. Lakewood Villa (020443): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/7/2021, 2 resident cases

74. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases

75. MacKenzie Place Fort Collins (23Z789): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

76. Mama Bear Home Day Care, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases

77. Manzanola High School, School, K-12, Otero County, 4/12/2021, 2 attendee cases

78. Marriott Colorado Springs, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 4/7/2021, 6 staff cases

79. Martinez Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases

80. Marycrest Assisted Living (2304ST): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/14/20221, 2 staff cases

81. McMahon Training Center, Youth Sports/Activities, Martial Arts Gym, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

82. Melody Living Independent Construction Site, Construction Site, El Paso County, 4/2/2021, 2 staff cases

83. Mesa Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/12/2021, 14 attendee cases

84. Milwaukee Street Tavern, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases

85. Mitchell High School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases

86. Moose Lodge Longmont, Social Gathering, Fraternal and Service Organization, Boulder County, 4/12/2021, 5 attendee cases

87. Mountain Ridge Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/13/2021, 7 attendee cases

88. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

89. Mountain Vista High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 29 attendee cases

90. Namaste Alzheimer's Center (020518): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

91. Needham Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, La Plata County, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases

92. Noodles & Company North Academy, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 3/18/2021, 3 staff cases

93. Office Depot Colorado Springs, Retailer, El Paso County, 4/2/2021, 2 staff cases

94. Oil Well Industries LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, THC Manufacturer, Pueblo County, 4/8/2021, 6 staff cases

95. Ostara Co-Op, Boulder Housing Coalition Co-op, Boulder County, 4/14/2021, 2 resident cases

96. Parkmoor Village Healthcare Center (020542): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases

97. Patterson Plumbing & Heating, Inc., Home Maintenance Services, Pueblo County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases

98. Peak 8 Properties: Grand Colorado, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

99. Peak Custom Fabrication, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 4/9/2021, 14 staff cases

100. Pikes Peak Traveland, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 6 staff cases

101. Pueblo West Gardens (23Z781), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 4/12/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

102. Purple Pig Pizzeria & Pub, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa County, 4/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case

103. Qdoba Fort Collins, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases

104. Raising Daisies, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 4 attendee cases

105. RBL&R CPAs, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases

106. Regis Jesuit High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 13 attendee cases

107. REI, Retailer, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

108. Residence at Grand Mesa (23R116), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/7/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

109. Rio Grande Inn (02I146): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Conejos County, 4/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

110. Riverhouse Children's Center, Child Care Center, La Plata County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

111. Rock Canyon High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/8/2021, 3 attendee cases

112. Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases

113. Sage Telecommunications, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases

114. SandRock Ridge Care and Rehab (02H515): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Moffat County, 4/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case

115. Sangre de Cristo Community Care: March 2021, Healthcare, Hospice, Pueblo County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

116. Securitas Security Services USA Active Office/Indoor Workspace Larimer 4/13/2021 2 2 0

117. Sierra Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/12/2021, 21 attendee cases

118. Smoky Hill High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 3 attendee cases

119. Social Gathering Copper, Social Gathering, Summit County, 4/7/2021, 2 attendee cases

120. Social Gathering Montezuma Social Gathering, Summit County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases

121. Southern Exposure Landscape, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

122. Southwest Eye Consultants, Healthcare, Outpatient, La Plata County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases

123. St Andrews Village-LTC (02O244): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case

124. St. Paul Catholic School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/11/2021, 2 attendee cases

125. Steamboat Ski Corp Rendezvouz, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases

126. Steamboat Ski Corp Housing The Ponds: March 2021, Employee Housing, Routt County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case

127. Steamboat Ski Corp Housing The Ponds: December 2020, Employee Housing, Routt County, 12/10/2020, 40 staff cases

128. Sterling Correctional Facility: April 2021, State Prison, Logan County, 4/7/2021, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases

129. Stolle Machinery Centennial: April 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases

130. T Bare Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 5 staff cases

131. Teller County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 4/7/20221, 4 staff cases

132. Teller's Taproom and Kitchen, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 4/7/2021, 2 staff cases

133. The Cheesecake Factory, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases

134. The Corner Coin & Jewelry Inc., Retailer, Larimer County, 4/13/2021, 2 staff cases

135. The Goddard School Arvada: April 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases

136. The Goddard School Westminster, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/13/2021, 5 attendee cases

137. The Great Outdoors RV, Retailer, Weld County, 3/30/2021, 4 staff cases

138. The Home Depot #1514: March 2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 9 staff cases

139. The Home Depot #1529: March 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 4 staff cases

140. The Home Depot #1544: March 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 8 staff cases

141. The Retreat at Sunny Vista (23Q180): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff case

142. The Sunshine House of Colorado Springs, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/7/2021, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases

143. Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park, Mobile Home Park, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 3 staff cases

144. Timberview Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases

145. Town & Country Auto Mall Chevrolet Building, Car Dealership, Alamosa County, 4/7/2021, 3 staff cases

146. Transwest Truck Trailer RV of Frederick, RV Dealership, Weld County, 4/9/2021, 22 staff cases

147. Two Rivers Community School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 4/13/2021, 4 attendee cases

148. University Park Care Center (020650): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases

149. Urban Egg Fort Collins, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 4 staff cases

150. Vail Christian High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 6 attendee cases

151. Vail Mountain School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 17 attendee cases

152. Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases

153. Villagio of Broomfield (23Z321): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases

154. Vista Ridge High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case

155. Vossloh-Rocla North America, Materials Supplier, Pueblo County, 4/12/2021, 5 staff cases

156. Wagner Franchises Loveland LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 3 staff cases

157. Warren Village, Child Care Center, Denver County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases

158. Webber Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases

159. Wheat Ridge Cyclery, Retailer, Bike Shop, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 5 staff cases

160. Willow Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases

161. Windsong at Northridge (23K987), Healthcare, Memory Care, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases

162. World Compass Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/7/2021, 3 attendee cases

163. Zwei Brewing, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases