See 41 New Colorado COVID School Outbreaks and More

What did a lot of Colorado students do on their spring break this year? Judging by the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, they contracted COVID-19.
A stunning 41 new outbreaks at K-12 schools pace a continuing (and disturbing) spike in such incidents overall just before the planned transition of COVID-19 safety oversight from state to local control — a process that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, April 16. Moreover, the worst two of these outbreaks are in Douglas County, where officials have already announced that they're opting out of metro-area protocols despite having case counts that remain in the Level Red zone.
Lucky thing mask use will still be required in all K-12 schools in the state through the end of the current academic year.
The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.
Until recently, the state's weekly outbreak reports had been fairly stable, even though the number of new outbreaks had plateaued at a level higher than health officials liked, at 75 on March 24.
Then came the surge: 93 new outbreaks on March 31, followed by 127 on April 7. And the numbers released by the CDPHE on the afternoon of April 14 are even worse: The 678 outbreaks designated as active and 3,894 considered resolved add up to 4,572, an increase of 159 in just seven days. That's the biggest bounce in several months, dating back to when Colorado was still dealing with a precipitous post-holiday rise.
The lion's share of new outbreaks are at K-12 schools. While the April 7 survey listed twelve new outbreaks in that category, this week's list of school outbreaks is three times higher, with the majority of positive tests affecting students. Douglas County, for example, registers fourteen attendee infections at Mesa Middle School and 29 attendee cases (plus two involving staffers) at Mountain Vista High School in Highlands Ranch.
Oh, yeah: The school outbreaks total doesn't include thirteen spreads at thirteen child-care centers, two that hit youth sports units, and a so-called "bus outbreak" in the Bennett School District.
Other categories have seen jumps, too — among them health-care facilities (from twelve to 25) and retailers (from eight to eleven). Notably, three Home Depots and a King Soopers in Pueblo registered fresh outbreaks.
Additional outbreaks took place at three bars, taverns or breweries (Denver's Blue Moon stands out), eleven restaurants (one at the Steamboat ski area), two college football teams, and two marijuana-related businesses (Pueblo's Oil Well Industries is described as a "THC manufacturer").
The following list of 163 outbreaks includes the 159 newly named sites and four others whose entries have been tweaked by the CDPHE. They're supplemented by the date when the outbreak was first identified and details about the people impacted:
1. Adams State University Spring Football, College/University, Alamosa County, 4/12/2021, 3 attendee cases
2. Applewood Plumbing, Heating & Electric, Home Maintenance Services, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 4 staff cases
3. Aspen Landscape Management, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Larimer County, 2 staff cases
4. B & B Blending, LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 4/12/2021, 6 staff cases
5. Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 3 attendee cases
6. Ben Franklin Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/12/2021, 2 attendee cases
7. Bennett School District Transportation, School Administration, Bus Outbreak, Adams County, 4/9/20221, 2 attendee cases
8. Best Western Plus Boulder Inn, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Boulder County, 4/9/2021, 5 staff cases
9. Bill Reed Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/6/2021, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
10. Billet Tech LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases
11. Blue Moon Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 3 staff cases
12. Brekhus Tile & Stone, Inc., Materials Supplier, Denver County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases
13. Brookside Inn (0205US): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 4/8/2021, 2 resident cases
14. Brush Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases
15. Builders First Source, Materials Supplier, Mesa County, 3/11/2021, 16 staff cases
16. Cache La Poudre Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 4 attendee cases
17. Cadre General Contractors, Construction Company/Contractor, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 7 staff cases
18. Calvary Church Windsor, Religious Facility, Weld County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
19. Carbondale Middle School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 4/12/2021, 5 attendee cases
20. Casey's Pond Senior Living (23Y775): March 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Routt County, 4/12/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases, 1 resident death
21. Centennial Head Start Center, Child Care Center, Weld County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases
22. Cesar Chavez Academy (CHPA): April 2021, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 4/12/2021, 2 attendee cases
23. Cherry Hills Christian School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/10/2021, 3 attendee cases
24. Children's Garden Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Alamosa County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
25. Christ in the City: April 2021, Religious Facility, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 5 resident cases
26. City of Lakewood Public Works Building Inspection, Public Works, Jefferson County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases
27. Colorado College (Campus Wide), College/University, El Paso County, 2/25/2021, 2 staff cases, 19 attendee cases
28. Colorado Mountain College Leadville, College/University, Lake County, 4/10/2021, 8 attendee cases
29. Colorado School of Mines Alpha Tau Omega, College/University, Jefferson County, 4/14/2021, 3 attendee cases
30. Colorado State Veterans Nursing Home Rifle (020855): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases
31. Common Ground Golf Course, Gold Course, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases
32. Community Development Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 4/5/2021, 2 staff cases
33. Complete Releaf, Retailer, Boulder County, 4/9/2021, 4 staff cases
34. CorePower Yoga Belmar, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Yoga Studio, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
35. Cresthill Middle School: February 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 3/9/2021, 4 attendee cases
36. CrossFit Cielo, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Gym, Boulder County, 4/7/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
37. Denver NE Driver's License Office, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 4/10/2021, 2 staff cases
38. Denver Reception & Diagnostic Center: April 2021, State Prison, Denver County, 4/8/2021, 2 resident cases
39. Dish Network Inverness, Office/Indoor Workspace, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 5 staff cases
40. Douglas County High School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases
41. Drexel, Barrell & Co., Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 4/5/2021, 4 staff cases
42. Durango North Head Start, Child Care Center, La Plata County, 4/13/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
43. Dutch Creek Elementary School: April 2021, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/14/2021, 2 attendee cases
44. Eagle Valley Middle School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases
45. Early Connections Learning Centers at Antlers, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/1/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
46. Early Connections Learning Centers at the Day Nursery, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 4/1/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
47. Eastridge Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases
48. Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center (020170): March 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 4/7/2021, 2 staff cases
49. Einstein Bros Bagels, Restaurant, Fast Food, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases
50. Empire Lakewood Nissan, Car Dealership, Jefferson County, 4/8/2021, 7 staff cases
51. Evo, Retailer, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 11 staff cases
52. Fairview High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 4/8/2021, 2 attendee cases
53. Fort Collins Health Care Center (020395): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 4/13/2021, 2 staff cases
54. Fort Lewis College Football Team: April 2021, College/University, La Plata County, 4 attendee cases
55. Garfield County Detention Center, Jail, Garfield County, 4/7/2021, 14 resident cases, 5 staff cases
56. Golden View Classical Academy, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 4/9/2021, 4 attendee cases
57. Good Samaritan Society Bonell Community (020356): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases
58. Greeley West High School: April 2020, School, K-12, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
59. Highline Place (23L199): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 4/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
60. Hoehne Schools: April 2021, School, K-12, Las Animas County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
61. Horizon Dry Wall Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 8 staff cases
62. Ian's Pizza, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4/7/2021, 2 staff cases
63. IBMC Cosmetology Programs, Cosmetology School, Larimer County, 4/8/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
64. Idaho Pacific Colorado Corp: April 2021, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases
65. IHOP Alamosa: April 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa County, 4/7/2021, 8 staff cases
66. iKid Academy- Smoky Hill: April 2021, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
67. Independent Financial Loveland, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
68. Infinity Certified Welding and Fabrication, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Summit County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases
69. James Irwin Charter Schools: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases
70. Jet's Pizza, Restaurant, Other, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases
71. John Evans Early Head Start Center: April 2021, Child Care Center, Weld County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases
72. King Soopers #12: April 2021, Retailer, Grocery Store, Pueblo, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases
73. Lakewood Villa (020443): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/7/2021, 2 resident cases
74. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases
75. MacKenzie Place Fort Collins (23Z789): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
76. Mama Bear Home Day Care, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
77. Manzanola High School, School, K-12, Otero County, 4/12/2021, 2 attendee cases
78. Marriott Colorado Springs, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, El Paso County, 4/7/2021, 6 staff cases
79. Martinez Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 3 staff cases, 13 attendee cases
80. Marycrest Assisted Living (2304ST): March 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 4/14/20221, 2 staff cases
81. McMahon Training Center, Youth Sports/Activities, Martial Arts Gym, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
82. Melody Living Independent Construction Site, Construction Site, El Paso County, 4/2/2021, 2 staff cases
83. Mesa Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/12/2021, 14 attendee cases
84. Milwaukee Street Tavern, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Denver County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases
85. Mitchell High School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases
86. Moose Lodge Longmont, Social Gathering, Fraternal and Service Organization, Boulder County, 4/12/2021, 5 attendee cases
87. Mountain Ridge Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/13/2021, 7 attendee cases
88. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
89. Mountain Vista High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 29 attendee cases
90. Namaste Alzheimer's Center (020518): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
91. Needham Elementary School: February 2021, School, K-12, La Plata County, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
92. Noodles & Company North Academy, Restaurant, Fast Food, El Paso County, 3/18/2021, 3 staff cases
93. Office Depot Colorado Springs, Retailer, El Paso County, 4/2/2021, 2 staff cases
94. Oil Well Industries LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, THC Manufacturer, Pueblo County, 4/8/2021, 6 staff cases
95. Ostara Co-Op, Boulder Housing Coalition Co-op, Boulder County, 4/14/2021, 2 resident cases
96. Parkmoor Village Healthcare Center (020542): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 4/12/2021, 3 staff cases
97. Patterson Plumbing & Heating, Inc., Home Maintenance Services, Pueblo County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases
98. Peak 8 Properties: Grand Colorado, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Summit County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
99. Peak Custom Fabrication, Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, El Paso County, 4/9/2021, 14 staff cases
100. Pikes Peak Traveland, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 6 staff cases
101. Pueblo West Gardens (23Z781), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 4/12/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
102. Purple Pig Pizzeria & Pub, Restaurant, Sit Down, Alamosa County, 4/10/2021, 2 staff cases, 1 attendee case
103. Qdoba Fort Collins, Restaurant, Fast Food, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases
104. Raising Daisies, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 4 attendee cases
105. RBL&R CPAs, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases
106. Regis Jesuit High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 13 attendee cases
107. REI, Retailer, El Paso County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
108. Residence at Grand Mesa (23R116), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 4/7/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
109. Rio Grande Inn (02I146): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Conejos County, 4/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
110. Riverhouse Children's Center, Child Care Center, La Plata County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
111. Rock Canyon High School: March 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/8/2021, 3 attendee cases
112. Rocky Mountain School of Expeditionary Learning, School, K-12, Denver County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
113. Sage Telecommunications, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases
114. SandRock Ridge Care and Rehab (02H515): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Moffat County, 4/8/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
115. Sangre de Cristo Community Care: March 2021, Healthcare, Hospice, Pueblo County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
116. Securitas Security Services USA Active Office/Indoor Workspace Larimer 4/13/2021 2 2 0
117. Sierra Middle School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/12/2021, 21 attendee cases
118. Smoky Hill High School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 3 attendee cases
119. Social Gathering Copper, Social Gathering, Summit County, 4/7/2021, 2 attendee cases
120. Social Gathering Montezuma Social Gathering, Summit County, 4/13/2021, 3 attendee cases
121. Southern Exposure Landscape, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
122. Southwest Eye Consultants, Healthcare, Outpatient, La Plata County, 4/13/2021, 4 staff cases
123. St Andrews Village-LTC (02O244): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
124. St. Paul Catholic School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/11/2021, 2 attendee cases
125. Steamboat Ski Corp Rendezvouz, Restaurant, Sit Down, Routt County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases
126. Steamboat Ski Corp Housing The Ponds: March 2021, Employee Housing, Routt County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases, 1 attendee case
127. Steamboat Ski Corp Housing The Ponds: December 2020, Employee Housing, Routt County, 12/10/2020, 40 staff cases
128. Sterling Correctional Facility: April 2021, State Prison, Logan County, 4/7/2021, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases
129. Stolle Machinery Centennial: April 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Arapahoe County, 4/12/2021, 4 staff cases
130. T Bare Roofing, Construction Company/Contractor, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 5 staff cases
131. Teller County Department of Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 4/7/20221, 4 staff cases
132. Teller's Taproom and Kitchen, Restaurant, Sit Down, Jefferson County, 4/7/2021, 2 staff cases
133. The Cheesecake Factory, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 4/8/2021, 3 staff cases
134. The Corner Coin & Jewelry Inc., Retailer, Larimer County, 4/13/2021, 2 staff cases
135. The Goddard School Arvada: April 2021, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
136. The Goddard School Westminster, Child Care Center, Adams County, 4/13/2021, 5 attendee cases
137. The Great Outdoors RV, Retailer, Weld County, 3/30/2021, 4 staff cases
138. The Home Depot #1514: March 2021, Retailer, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 9 staff cases
139. The Home Depot #1529: March 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 4 staff cases
140. The Home Depot #1544: March 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 8 staff cases
141. The Retreat at Sunny Vista (23Q180): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 4/13/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff case
142. The Sunshine House of Colorado Springs, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/7/2021, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
143. Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park, Mobile Home Park, Larimer County, 4/7/2021, 3 staff cases
144. Timberview Middle School: April 2021, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 2 attendee cases
145. Town & Country Auto Mall Chevrolet Building, Car Dealership, Alamosa County, 4/7/2021, 3 staff cases
146. Transwest Truck Trailer RV of Frederick, RV Dealership, Weld County, 4/9/2021, 22 staff cases
147. Two Rivers Community School, School, K-12, Garfield County, 4/13/2021, 4 attendee cases
148. University Park Care Center (020650): April 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 4/8/2021, 2 staff cases
149. Urban Egg Fort Collins, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 3/24/2021, 4 staff cases
150. Vail Christian High School: April 2021, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 6 attendee cases
151. Vail Mountain School, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 17 attendee cases
152. Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy, School, K-12, Eagle County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases
153. Villagio of Broomfield (23Z321): April 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases
154. Vista Ridge High School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 4/9/2021, 1 staff case, 1 attendee case
155. Vossloh-Rocla North America, Materials Supplier, Pueblo County, 4/12/2021, 5 staff cases
156. Wagner Franchises Loveland LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 3 staff cases
157. Warren Village, Child Care Center, Denver County, 3/9/2021, 1 staff case, 3 attendee cases
158. Webber Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 4/12/2021, 1 staff case, 9 attendee cases
159. Wheat Ridge Cyclery, Retailer, Bike Shop, Jefferson County, 4/13/2021, 5 staff cases
160. Willow Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Arapahoe County, 4/13/2021, 2 attendee cases
161. Windsong at Northridge (23K987), Healthcare, Memory Care, Weld County, 4/12/2021, 2 staff cases
162. World Compass Academy: April 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 4/7/2021, 3 attendee cases
163. Zwei Brewing, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Larimer County, 4/9/2021, 2 staff cases
