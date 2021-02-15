 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Crime |

Reward Up to $100,000 in Subway Murder of Teens Near Columbine

Michael Roberts | February 15, 2021 | 8:41am
A photo of the late Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell.
A photo of the late Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Early on Valentine's Day 2000, Nick Kunselman, fifteen, and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell, sixteen, were murdered at a Subway restaurant near Columbine High School. More than two decades later, the case remains unsolved — but that could change. The reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals who committed this crime, which had been bumped up to $12,000 on February 14, 2020, has now been increased almost ten-fold, to $100,000.

According to Denver Metro Crime Stoppers, the increase was powered in part by members of the community who wish to remain anonymous, as well as a $10,000 contribution from Franchise World Headquarters LLC, the corporate entity that encompasses Subway.

The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office account of the incident starts at 12:47 a.m. on February 14, 2000, shortly after an employee drove past the Subway branch located at 6768 West Coal Mine Avenue in Littleton and noticed that the lights were still on. The staffer entered the eatery and discovered two bodies behind the counter: Kunselman, who'd been working the late shift that evening, and Hart-Grizzell, who was waiting for him to finish up.

Related Stories

The pair had been shot to death.

The killings received plenty of attention at the time for reasons that went beyond the specifics of the case. After all, they took place less than a year after the April 20, 1999, attack on nearby Columbine High School, where the two were students. Yet little progress was made determining who was responsible.

Another look at Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell.
Another look at Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Indeed, "A Low Blow," a July 25, 2002, Westword story by Alan Prendergast, revealed that the only person with any connection to the victims to be arrested by that time was Kelly Grizzell, Stephanie's mother, who was busted by the JCSO for harassment and obstruction of a peace officer in October 2001 for what she described as a minor matter blown out of proportion. The resolution of the dispute included an order for Grizzell to make regular visits to a grief counselor.

At the time of the article, only one detective was assigned to "Jefferson County's most notorious open homicide investigation," Prendergast reported. Today, however, the JCSO maintains that personnel "have been working this case continuously since its occurrence 21 years ago," adding, "The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office knows that someone out there has a key piece of information that they have kept to themselves for the past 21 years. They further believe that this piece of information, no matter how small, could lead to an arrest in this case."

"With this significantly increased reward, people who haven’t come forward with their information will be much more likely to do so now," notes Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader. "We are continuing our diligent work to bring justice to Nicholas and Stephanie."

Anyone with information about the case can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or click to submit a tip online.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.