Nine Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2023

Okay, Broncos faithful…there are rebuilding years, and then there are shit shows that we call rebuilding years, because it soothes the burn of a season that was nothing but a dumpster fire that only occasionally looked pretty in the shadows of Empower Field. And it does burn, spending a minimum of $156 million on a quarterback who so far has failed to connect with a team in desperate need of some leadership both on and off the field.
So how do you turn around a trash barge on fire? Probably slowly. Cutting Nathaniel Hackett was a great first step, especially after that ruinous and embarrassing game on Christmas Day, and it removed our top resolution for the team...but here are nine other suggestions for 2023:
There comes a time in every QB’s career when he just plain runs out of gas. It comes at different times for different guys, of course, but even the smug himbo robot that is Tom Brady is realizing that the end is nigh. Sadly, Denver snagged Russell Wilson with an apparently empty tank. Seattle knew he was running on fumes, which is why he was available. The Broncos have two options here: Take the $165 million loss, then ride in a new and better direction....
...and Stop Shopping for Someone Else’s QB
Ownership has to stop searching fruitlessly for the second coming of Peyton Manning. It was a risk when we took Manning on, and while it was great fun to watch, it was a short-lived experiment in NFL terms, lasting only a couple of years. Besides, Manning might have won a Super Bowl for Denver, but he’ll go down in the books as a Colt. He was in Indy for fourteen years, where he literally broke his neck for that team. That he ended his career in Denver for a final four years — again, a good time was had by all, but with all due respect to Peyton, Denver deserves another Elway, not another Manning.
You know what was fun about watching the game against the Cardinals way back in Week 15? Brett Rypien. Yes, it was awesome seeing Latavius Murray burn up the turf, and Justin Simmons’s two interceptions were moments of pure Broncos joy. But the best thing was just seeing what Rypien could do with the ball. And it was considerable. There was an energy on the field that hadn’t been there since the first couple of games of the season, when the Denver faithful were only beginning to realize what a crap deal their team had made for a QB unable to control the field. Most fans would rather watch a young QB work to better both his arm and his leadership on the field than, well, whatever we’ve been doing this season so far.
Consider Hiring a Coach Who Can Work a System Around Wilson
Here's the thing about Russell Wilson: He's 5'11" on a good day. That's fine, but it's four inches shy of the average QB height of 6'3", and that makes a serious difference when you're trying to keep a ball from being tipped. By comparison, former Broncos Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler were both 6'7", and John Elway was right on the money at 6'3". That means Wilson's just not built to be a drop-back-in-the-pocket-and-wait QB — never has been. Now that Hackett is history, Denver needs a coach that can come in and work to whatever strengths Wilson has left. The team has 165 million reasons to do everything it can to give Russell Wilson a shot at being the QB it paid for.
Coaching the Broncos is a plum job; defensive coordinator Evero is widely speculated to be a 2023 coaching prospect, and probably should be. He might be the answer, but Denver has worked the defense angle before with Vic Fangio — whose strategies Evero’s resemble in lots of ways — and we all know how that turned out. The Broncos offense this season has proven time and again that it’s the weakest link on the team; bringing in someone with serious OL chops would give our still-strong D a break from being on the field too much, let alone having to win too many games on its own.
Pump Up the Run Game
Whether or not Russell Wilson is the Denver QB, the Broncos have to shore up their running game. Latavius Murray can’t carry every ball, and Javonte Williams is currently still recovering from his ACL tear. Especially considering how many injuries the league had this year, building a deep bench in the RB slot is just a good idea.
Build Up the Offensive Line
If we’re going to run, we’re going to have to block, too. And who knows how much of Russell Wilson’s trepidation is due to his not trusting the OL to give him time? We’re certainly not blaming the OL — especially since Garrett Bolles went down — for Wilson’s inability to perform, but at the same time, a well-oiled machine needs all of its parts in working order.
Sure, he’s the sole remaining Bronco from the Super Bowl 50 era, but his foot just isn’t what it used to be. Before the Christmas Day game, he’d made only 24 of 32 field goals, more than enough of them clutch kicks or what should be near-gimmes. (Even McManus tweeted his disgust at missing a 38-yarder against the Cardinals.) Brandon, it’s been real, and it’s been fun, and it’s been real fun. But Denver needs to be sure that it can kick a three more than 75 percent of the time.
Remember Ronnie Hillman
Hillman was only in Denver for four years, but they were four memorable years. Hillman’s legacy deserves to be celebrated, maybe with a team initiative to fight cancer in his name. Something to mark both his play and his way-too-young passing. Because there’s more to football than just a W/L record. Here’s to you, Ronnie: Keep an eye on your old team next year.