No Kings events around Colorado this weekend: What to know

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After a handful of national days of protest across the country earlier this year, including in downtown Denver, organizers behind the No Kings movement are helping plan another nationwide demonstration. But this pro-Democracy showing isn’t expected to result in marches downtown.
According to the No Kings website, approximately 267 gatherings are scheduled around the U.S. on Sunday, June 14, for Rise Up Sing Out, an evening of “music, community and action” hosted by the national activist group as well as the Committee for the First Amendment and Indivisible. Celebrities and musical guests such as Julia Roberts, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Patti Smith, Lily Gladstone and many others are expected to appear or perform, with an appearance by Jane Fonda, as well.
Find more information on No Kings events around Colorado below, as well as details on Rise Up Sing Out.
What is Rise Up Sing Out?
Rise Up Sing Out is a concert and day of organized activism intended to spur “song, solidarity and action,” according to organizers. Over fifteen celebrities, musical groups and famous activists will perform or speak, according to the flyer. In addition to those mentioned above, the show will also feature Sasha Allen, Joy Reid, Peppermint, Broadway Inspirational Voices, Wilson Cruz, Jean Colella, Alex Joseph Grayson, Singing Resistance, Rude Mechanical Orchestra, Kayla Davion and Rev. Adriene Thorne.
The concert will be held in New York (tickets are still available), and livestreamed at watch parties across the country. It starts at 5:30 p.m. MDT and is expected to last around ninety minutes, with some activities before and after at certain watch parties.
Where will watch parties be held in Colorado?
There will be no Rise Up Sing Out watch parties in Denver, but there are gatherings planned in nearby Golden and Superior at 5 p.m at:
Common Flame Unitarian Universalist Congregation
14350 W. 32nd Ave., Golden
Superior Civic Center
2250 Main St. 1001, Superior
There will also be watch parties at 5 p.m. in Alamosa, Crestone, Granby, Loveland and Pagosa Springs, and at 5:30 p.m. in Durango and Greeley. All of the parties are all-ages and free to attend.
Can I watch from home?
Yes, you can watch the concert on a livestream at home. The show’s broadcast is free to access, but viewers need to sign up; they’ll receive a link to Rise Up Sing Out upon registering.
Are protests planned, too?
No Kings protests have attracted thousands to downtown Denver and other cities across the country, but this isn’t a day of protest. Although No Kings is hosting the watch parties, the main organizer of the concert is the Committee for the First Amendment, a revived group of progressive artists and creatives that was founded to combat McCarthyism. There are no planned protests or marches described in online flyers for gatherings in Colorado, and attendees are expected to remain peacefulat any participating venue.
“A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events,” the promotional flyer reads.