Photos: Nuggets Coach Mike Malone Buys Highlands Ranch Home for $7 Million

The Denver Nuggets coach spent nearly $7 million on the six-bedroom house.
July 11, 2024
Nuggets coach Michael Malone purchased this house in June. Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
The most impressive Denver Nuggets-related acquisition this offseason might be head coach Michael Malone's new home in Highlands Ranch.

The six-bed, nine-bath property sold for $6.8 million in June and includes nearly 9,000 feet of living space complete with a a finished basement. There's plenty of room for entertaining, plus lots of lofts and balconies.

Malone is under contract with the Nuggets through the 2026-2027 NBA season after signing a contract extension last fall that made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. He's already the fourth-most tenured coach in the league having been with the team since 2015, so it's safe to say Malone considers Colorado his home despite hailing from New York.

His new house has impressive outdoor spaces with a fire pit, pool and a pickleball court. (When the Nuggets won their NBA Championship in 2023, Malone coached many games with a cut on his forehead he allegedly sustained playing the paddle sport that has controversially swept the nation.)

The house also has a fully outfitted kitchen with what appears to be a Wolf Gourmet Range, favored by boujie home cooks and known for its distinctive red knobs. Along with a bar area lined with wine fridges, the home also has a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

According to the Zillow listing, there's even an elevator that connects the ground floor to the master suite.

The basement has both hangout space and gym space. Listing photos including Colorado Rockies and Colorado Avalanche merchandise so the home was clearly designed with a sports fan in mind.

The home is in a gated community, so don't get any ideas about stopping by for a visit. Instead, enjoy these photos of the home while we wait for the 2024-2025 NBA season to start.
The living room and kitchen space are built for entertainment.
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
Situated in a quiet area, this home has views for days.
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
How many Nuggets quarter zips will Michael Malone put into this closet space?
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
A finished basement adds over 2,000 square feet to the home.
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
Unusual lofts and balconies add some fun to the Highlands Ranch home.
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
A pool and outdoor kitchen in Michael Malone's new backyard.
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
Pickleball enthusiast Michael Malone now has his own court.
Christopher Weber with Orchestrated Light Photography
