Number Thirty Eight Expanding to Littleton, Hopes to Avoid Noise Problems Like Those in Denver

In May 2022, Molly Duplechian — executive director of the Denver Department of Excise & Licenses — decided that Number Thirty Eight could keep its license , with restrictions to help the neighbors.In October that year, Number Thirty Eight requested another modification to the cabaret license, asking that it specify that garage doors can be open when bands are playing indoors and don’t have a drum set, or when recorded entertainment like TVs and background music is played through its sound system. The venue also requested that live entertainment without drums be allowed outdoors, should performers use its sound system, which is designed to comply with Denver’s noise ordinance under a sound plan that Number Thirty Eight developed as part of the application for modification.On Wednesday, April 19, Macon Cowles — the city hearing officer who considered Number Thirty Eight's cabaret license revision case on April 11 — issued a recommended decision that five conditions be placed on the venue's license.

When Number Thirty Eight applied to renew its cabaret license in 2021, neighbors lodged a complaint alleging that noise from the venue was ruining their quality of life. Paul Riedesel, the City of Denver's noise and acoustic expert, found that at least one concert in June 2021 violated Denver’s noise ordinance.Should Cowles's recommendation be accepted by Duplechian and the Department of Excise & Licenses, which has the final decision, Number Thirty Eight would be barred from removing or modifying its sound barrier wall and volume-limiting sound system without applying for an official permit modification.Cowles's suggested permit conditions would end amplified sound outdoors at 10 p.m. and prompt the closing of the venue's garage doors at that time, requiring Number Thirty Eight to make every effort to ensure that the doors customers use to enter and exit are closed unless someone is immediately using them. All entertainment at the venue must abide by the Denver noise ordinance, and the venue must continue to follow its sound plan, the recommendation says.“So long as Number Thirty Eight complies with these conditions, I find that the adult residents of the designated area need and desire the modification to Number 38's dance cabaret license,” Cowles wrote in his decision. “Further I find that if Number Thirty Eight complies with the conditions in [the recommendation], the Director can have confidence that the facility can be operated lawfully, and will not adversely impact the health, welfare and morals of the designated area.”While the decision is a notch on the belt for neighbors, the recommendation also gives Number Thirty Eight the flexibility it had requested to have its garage doors open during live entertainment — and even have such events outdoors as long as they end by 10 p.m., when Denver’s noise ordinance lowers the limit for noise from 55 to 50 decibels.