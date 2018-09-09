Op Ed: Fair Facts on the Fairfax Street Park

I’m listening to the public hearing regarding a trade of land, the essence of which is whether a pocket park on a commercial street in northern Park Hill will be located on the west side of the 2800 block of Fairfax Street or on the east side. The real story, however, revolves around the city’s role in creating a split in the surrounding neighborhood favoring gentrification and ignoring the value of community.

The city purchased a lot on the west side of Fairfax, told the neighborhood it would build a park on the lot, and negotiated a trade for the site on the other side of the street in the middle of a block-long redevelopment, Park Hill Commons, that will include several restaurants fronting the park.

The councilman who represents the neighborhood agreed to the swap in private meetings with the developer and did not include any residents. The neighbors found out about the trade when the developer showed up at the headquarters of Greater Park Hill Community Inc., which is on the block, to inquire if the headquarters was available for sale.