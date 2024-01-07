Reader: Migrants Want to Work. Why Won't the Feds Let Them?

More than 35,000 immigrants have arrived in Denver from south of the border over the past year, and how to handle the influx remains the hottest topic in town, judging from comments posted on the Westword Facebook post of the sweep story. Says Eric:
God forbid someone asks for a place to exist and the right to be able to legally be employed.Adds Paul:
From what I have seen, other than the people in homeless encampments, these migrants want to work...and take jobs Americans don't want. But federal laws won't let them.Adds Christian:
As an immigrant, I wish them the best. But you can’t go demanding things; there’s immigrants who have been in this country for over thirty years contributing to the system, paying taxes. You get what you can to make it work. The American dream is starting from nothing at the bottom and building your way up, not demanding things. Let’s all just get to work, and if you work hard enough and long enough and don’t give up, this country will bless you and your loved ones.Notes Ben:
Estimated that our taxes may have to pay for these people to the tune of $180 million next year. I bet bus tickets back across the border are a lot cheaper…Responds Skimo:
America, the land of opportunity. Only those European amerikkkans think otherwise. Forgetting they are from the Mayflower.Offers James:
Not everyone wants the U.S. turned into a third-world shantytown.Comments Daniel:
Even if the legislature could change laws, it would take months before they went into effect. These people need to hunker down and prepare for winter. The federal government needs to do something about all the immigrants crossing. If Denver, New York and Chicago think they’re overwhelmed with the pea-sized sample of immigrants they’re receiving, how do they think the border towns are feeling?And Angela simply asks this:
How can we help?Many groups around Denver, including Highland Mommies, are now offering help for migrants. The city offers its own suggestions here. And the Stanley Marketplace is now hosting a Tuesday showcase where migrants can show their skills. Do you have other ideas? Send them to [email protected].