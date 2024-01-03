Photos: Denver Sweeps Migrant Encampment at 26th and Zuni

As promised, the City of Denver had crews at the ready and began sweeps of the Quality Inn encampment located at 26th and Zuni Street just before 7 a.m. today, January 3. Migrants had demonstrated against the proposed sweep
on January 1 at the State Capitol and again before Denver City Council on January 2. But the sweep went on as planned.
Migrants camping along a two-block stretch were loaded into buses and taken to various intake locations around the city, or sent on to more affordable communities in Colorado and beyond. As many as 400 people lived in the encampment; many had been sheltered in the Quality Inn on that corner off Speer Boulevard, then were timed out of housing.
About two hours into the sweep, a fire broke out in a plastic tent just behind the Shell station in front of the encampment. Denver Fire, which was on site, was able to extinguish the blaze quickly.
Handling the flood of immigrants who've come up from south of the border won't be as easy or fast: More than 35,000 migrants have arrived in Denver
since December 2022.
Mayor Mike Johnston has joined with mayors of other major cities that have seen an influx of immigrants, asking for more help from the federal government.
Evan Semón captured the scene as the encampment was cleared, then followed many of the migrants to the next stop on their journey.
Children are among the hundreds of migrants who have called the encampment home for weeks.
Evan Semón Photography
Bianca has been living at the encampment at the edge of downtown.
Evan Semón Photography
Some played soccer in the street while waiting for transport.
Evan Semón Photography
Some of the encampment residents left on foot with their belongings.
Evan Semón Photography
Denver police oversaw the sweep.
Evan Semón Photography
Residents of the nearby Speer Apartments watched the progress of the sweep.
Evan Semón Photography
Fire broke out in a tent along the north side of West 26th.
Evan Semón Photography
The fire consumed a plastic tent frame and its contents.
Evan Semón Photography
The Denver Fire Department quickly put out the flames.
Evan Semón Photography
The Denver skyline through the smoke.
Evan Semón Photography
Migrants boarded buses as the encampment was swept.
Evan Semón Photography
Some people had lived in the encampment for weeks.
Evan Semón Photography
Some buses took people to the Denver Department of Human Services offices at 3815 Steele Street.
Evan Semón Photography
A line of migrants waited to enter the DHS building for the next phase of their journey.
Evan Semón Photography