Got Your Vaccination? Now Get in Line for a Passport!

Perceiving that an end to the COVID-19 pandemic is near, many Coloradans are planning to hit the road — if they can get a passport.

“People want to get out after they’ve been trapped in. A lot of people don’t have travel plans; they just want to get out,” says Julia Sorensen, an operations coordinator and licensing specialist in Jefferson County’s passport office.

We checked with ten U.S. Post Office locations — which process passport applications — around Denver, and all appointments were filled for the next four weeks.

“The moment we opened up appointments, they were gone," Sorensen says. "People keep asking, ‘Where else can I go?’ You don’t have to do it in your county — it’s a federal document, so you can get it done anywhere you can find an appointment.” And you might have luck in smaller towns, like Idledale, or more obscure post offices in Colorado Springs.

Last year the U.S. Department of State issued 213,548 passports to Coloradans, down 38 percent compared to the 342,331 issued in 2019. The nation as a whole issued 9 million fewer passports in 2020 than in 2019, about a 44 percent drop.

The federal agency only tracks annual passport statistics, so it's difficult to determine whether the current passport crunch comes from increased demand now, catching up with downtime from last year, or new policies stemming from the pandemic. Pre-COVID, you could just walk into a post office and apply for a passport; today, an appointment is required.