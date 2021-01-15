Vaccinations in Denver: Slow-Motion Inequity

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

During a January 14 press conference, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock expressed frustration over the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly among communities of color and other vulnerable demographics — and new statistics from Denver Public Health underscore his concerns.

The first vaccines arrived in Colorado on December 14, just over a month ago. Phase 1A of the vaccination program, which focuses in part on residents and workers at nursing homes and assisted living centers, is supposed to be nearing completion, while phase 1B, prioritizing those ages seventy and above, is beginning.

A breakdown on DPH's Denver COVID-19 Data Summary page, however, shows that not a single person age seventy and older has been inoculated for the first time in several of Denver's 78 official neighborhoods — and in 53 of them fewer than fifty people in that age group have gotten their initial shots. Moreover, the neighborhoods with the most vaccinations, including a higher than average percentage of people who've also received a second shot, tend to be in affluent areas. The top two are Cherry Creek and Central Park, formerly Stapleton.

It's important to note that the overwhelming majority of residents at the aforementioned nursing homes are seventy and older, and the location of such centers (Cherry Creek is home to several) has a significant impact on the figures, particularly at this early stage. But leaders of major health systems in the Denver area who joined Governor Jared Polis at a January 12 media event stressed older Coloradans who reside in other settings are being actively contacted and scheduled for vaccination as well.

As such, Denver Public Health is now tracking what it refers to as the "Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Initiation Rate per 1,000 persons age 70 and Over by Denver Neighborhood," which translates to the first shot, and "Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccine Completion Rate per 1,000 persons age 70 and Over by Denver Neighborhood," for those who've received both injections, and should achieve 95 percent immunity to the novel coronavirus two weeks after the second vaccination. Lowry Field has the highest current completion percentage to date, at 8.5 percent — but that translates to just six people.

Montbello and Gateway-Green Valley Ranch are two of the largest and most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, and both are in the upper end of the stats for initial injections; 81 Montbello residents and 104 of those living in Gateway-Green Valley Ranch have received the first round. But fewer than five in Montbello have had their second shot, and the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch total is stuck at zero.

The situation is even worse in Bear Valley, Chaffee Park, Marston and Sun Valley, where no one seventy or older has gotten even a first injection.

The code name for the federal vaccine development program is Operation Warp Speed — but in Denver, the process of getting the medication into arms is moving at a crawl.

See where your neighborhood falls below; the entries are listed in ascending order by the first vaccination.

Bear Valley

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 0

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Chaffee Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 0

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Marston

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 0

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Sun Valley

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 0

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Auraria

Total Vaccines (First Dose) < 5

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Jefferson Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) < 5

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Kennedy

Total Vaccines (First Dose) < 5

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Lincoln Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) < 5

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Villa Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) < 5

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Overland

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 5

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

DIA

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 5

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Windsor

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 6

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Valverde

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 9

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

West Colfax

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 9

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Clayton

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 10

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Cole

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 13

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

College View-South Platte

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 14

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Elyria Swansea

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 14

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Barnum

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 15

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 3.0

City Park West

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 15

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Regis

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 15

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Skyland

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 15

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Globeville

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 18

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Civic Center

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 21

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Rosedale

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 21

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Whittier

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 21

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Baker

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 22

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Barnum West

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 22

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

East Colfax

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 24

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 1.7

CBD (Central Business District)

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 25

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

North Capitol Hill

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 25

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Goldsmith

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 27

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Fort Logan

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 28

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 0.7

West Highland

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 28

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Highland

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 32

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 0.9

Sloan Lake

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 32

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

University

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 32

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Harvey Park South

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 33

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

University Hills

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 35

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Westwood

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 37

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Athmar Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 38

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Platt Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 39

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

City Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 40

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Harvey Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 40

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Northeast Park Hill

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 41

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 1.2

Berkeley

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 42

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Southmoor Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 43

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Indian Creek

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 44

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 4.7

Cory-Merrill

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 45

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.1

Virginia Village

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 45

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Sunnyside

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 46

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Washington Park West

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 46

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Ruby Hill

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 47

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Capitol Hill

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 49

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 1.1

Mar Lee

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 49

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Five Points

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 52

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Hale

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 56

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.6

Montclair

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 68

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 1.6

North Park Hill

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 72

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Cheesman Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 76

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 3.2

Speer

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 78

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Montbello

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 81

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 0.5

Wellshire

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 85

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Country Club

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 94

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 3.9

Congress Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 98

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.4

Gateway-Green Valley Ranch

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 104

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 0

Washington Virginia Vale

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 106

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 0.5

Washington Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 125

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.0

South Park Hill

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 134

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 1.0

Lowry Field

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 148

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 6

Vaccine Completion Rate 8.5

Union Station

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 153

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 1.7

University Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 160

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.0

Hampden

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 169

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 0.3

Hampden South

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 215

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 0.7

Hilltop

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 226

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.5

Belcaro

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 249

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.4

Central Park

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 258

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) < 5

Vaccine Completion Rate 2.1

Cherry Creek

Total Vaccines (First Dose) 297

Total Vaccines (Second Dose) 6

Vaccine Completion Rate 3.6