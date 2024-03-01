 Zoo Day at the Capitol: Photos of Wookiee the Sloth and Friends | Westword
Zoo Day at the Capitol: Photos of Wookiee the Sloth and Friends

Animal ambassadors including Wookiee, the Linne's two-toed sloth, and Casper, the sleepy barn owl, made their annual appearance to celebrate Denver Zoo's wildlife conservation efforts.
March 1, 2024
Wookiee the Linne's two-toed sloth lounging at the Capitol on March 1.
Wookiee the Linne's two-toed sloth lounging at the Capitol on March 1. Katrina Leibee
Wookiee, a Linne's two-toed sloth, and some other Denver Zoo friends made an appearance at the Colorado State Capitol this morning for Zoo Day, the zoo's annual celebration of its wildlife conservation efforts. Wookiee is five years old and the brother of Wicket, the Linne's two-toed sloth that was born last January.

Many animal friends joined Wookiee this morning to meet state legislators and other Capitol staff, including Casper the barn owl, Jasmine the Dumeril's boa, Eureka the boreal toad, and Peter the blue-tongued skink.

The animals who spent time at the Capitol today are considered "Ambassador Animals," and they're comfortable with large crowds and interacting with people.

Westword was on the scene to bring you photos.
click to enlarge Sloth on a branch
Wookiee the Linne's two-toed sloth lounging at the Capitol on March 1.
Katrina Leibee

click to enlarge
It took months of training to get Wookiee ready to interact with the public in a setting like the Capitol. Now that he has been trained, he's an Ambassador Animal, ready to make appearances like this.
Katrina Leibee
click to enlarge Sloth on a branch
Wookiee enjoys some snacks on March 1 at the Colorado Capitol.
Katrina Leibee
click to enlarge While owl falling asleep
Casper the barn owl was sleepy at the Capitol this morning.
Katrina Leibee

click to enlarge Skink resting in hands
Peter is a twenty-something blue-tongued skink. This species can be found roaming around home gardens in Australia.
Katrina Leibee
click to enlarge Toad in hands wearing blue gloves
Eureka the boreal toad is native to Colorado and can be found in the Rocky Mountains.
Katrina Leibee

click to enlarge Large snake in hands
Jasmine the Dumeril's boa enjoyed meeting legislators this morning. If Jasmine eats a big meal, she can go around six months without eating another.
Katrina Leibee
