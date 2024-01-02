 Photos: Migrants Protest at Colorado Capitol, Denver City Hall | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Immigration

Migrants Protest at Capitol and City Hall, Demanding Work and Stop to Encampment Sweep

On January 1, dozens of migrants marched to the Capitol; they'll be at the Denver City and County Building today.
January 2, 2024
The migrant camp on the edge of LoHi.
The migrant camp on the edge of LoHi. Evan Semón Photography
Share this:
Mayor Mike Johnston may have met the initial goal of House1000, moving over a thousand individuals off the streets and inside by the end of 2023, but there are many more challenges ahead, including handling the influx of migrants who have added to the crunch on Denver's housing and homelessness services.

On January 1, dozens of migrants marched to the State Capitol to ask for help, including safe camping zones and temporary work permits. They'll be back at the Denver City and County Building at 5 p.m. today, to demand that the city cancel the sweep it has planned for the encampment at 26th and Zuni tomorrow, January 3, where hundreds of migrants now live after being timed out of hotel stays at the nearby Quality Inn.

Over the past year, Denver has seen more than 35,000 migrants come to the city, and Johnston has joined with mayors of other major cities to ask the federal government for help.

"We've been doing it for a year, and we're tired," Jon Ewing, spokesperson for the Denver Mass Care Department Operations Center, told Westword last month. "We're trying to provide what we can with what we have. We have limited funding, we have limited resources, but we've been going for a year now. It's not required, but they're coming here, they're asking for help, Texas is busing them here, and we've tried to treat them like human beings."

Keep reading for photos of that encampment and yesterday's protest.

click to enlarge migrants on the edge of downtown Denver.
The encampment stretches for two blocks.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge migrant belongings
Migrants have camped outside the motel.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge migrant camp in cold
Migrant camp outside the Quality Inn.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge migrants on bicycles
Many migrants have timed out of the duration they can stay in the motel at 26th and Zuni.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge men gathered by gas station
Migrants gather at a gas station by the encampment.
Evan


click to enlarge Demonstrators headed to Colorado Capitol.
Demonstrators head to the Colorado Capitol to ask Governor Jared Polis for help for migrants.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge man holding paper in front of Colorado Capitol.
Demonstrator at the Colorado Capitol demanding better treatment of migrants.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge women in scarf holding sign
The encampment is set to be swept on January 3.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge right to work signs
Signs from the January 1 demonstration.
Evan Semón Photography


click to enlarge protesters in front of Colorado Capitol.
Demonstrators will be at the City and County Building today.
Evan Semón Photography
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.

Trending

Topgolf Employee Goes on Deadly Shooting Rampage Against Co-Workers, Laughs About It Afterward: Cops

Crime

Topgolf Employee Goes on Deadly Shooting Rampage Against Co-Workers, Laughs About It Afterward: Cops

By Hannah Metzger
Is Jarrett Stidham the Only One Excited by Broncos Win Over Chargers?

Opinion

Is Jarrett Stidham the Only One Excited by Broncos Win Over Chargers?

By Michael Roberts
Questions Swirl as Aaron Gordon Steps Away From Nuggets After "Family Dog" Bites Face and Hand

Sports

Questions Swirl as Aaron Gordon Steps Away From Nuggets After "Family Dog" Bites Face and Hand

By Chris Perez
The Art of the Steal: Clock Ticking for Trump Appeal of Ban From Colorado Primary Ballot

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

The Art of the Steal: Clock Ticking for Trump Appeal of Ban From Colorado Primary Ballot

By Patricia Calhoun
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation