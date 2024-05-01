 Denver Police Arrest Man for Illegally Selling Hot Dogs at Ball Arena | Westword
Denver Police Arrest Man for Illegally Selling Hot Dogs Outside of Nuggets Game

This was no undercover hot dog sting operation, according to the Denver Police Department.
May 1, 2024
Denver police say several outdoor food vendors were asked to leave the property as the game ended. Tim Givan
It wasn't all fun and games at Ball Arena on April 29 when the Denver Nuggets sent the Los Angeles Lakers packing as Jokic, Murray and company advanced to the next round of the NBA playoffs. Someone got arrested outside the building for illegally setting up a hot dog stand, and he's still in custody.

In a video posted by X user Tbone (@vegastbone), a man is shown being held by two uniformed police officers next to a hot dog stand complete with peppers and onions and a smorgasbord of toppings like ketchup and mustard.

"Someone's getting arrested for selling hotdogs, man," the videographer narrates. "Undercover, brother. This is a sting operation at game five. ... Hot dog sting operation, man."

According to the Denver Police Department, a hot dog sting operation it was not. Although plainclothes officers don't wear uniforms, they do wear badges, and these officers were not working in an undercover capacity, a DPD statement says.

"At approximately 10:30 p.m., plainclothes officers contacted several individuals who were on Ball Arena property," the department says. "They were advised that they were not able to continue selling food on Ball Arena property and were asked to move off of the property. Several vendors left the property except for one individual later identified as Alejandro Ramirez."

Ramirez, whom Denver Sheriff Department inmate search records lists as still being held in the Downtown Detention Center, allegedly tried to walk away from the officers. At that point, they attempted to place him in custody. He is being held on charges of selling without a license, providing false information regarding his identity and resisting police authority.

In Denver, vendors must have a peddler's license with the Department of Excise & Licenses and follow certain rules in order to legally sell food. Licensees will pay $25 for an application fee and $50 for the license, which they can get by sharing their criminal history, providing a character reference and proving their identity. They must also pass a city safety inspection. Undocumented individuals can become peddlers in Denver, as well.

Peddlers are also required to move about constantly in the course of their work, so they can't have tables, wagons or carts, as Ramirez did at Ball Arena.

“All goods and/or products must be carried on an individual peddler’s person and may not be carried, displayed, or stored in or on any carts, dollies, tables, wagons, coolers, or similar devices,” the city’s guidelines specify.

Ramirez's court information is not yet available. The DPD says that, along with the plainclothes officers who spoke to those illegally selling food and merchandise, there are signs around the property instructing people not to do so.
