Psilocybin Initiative Moves to Signature-Gathering Stage for May 2019

Denver psilocybin advocates just got one step closer to decriminalizing psilocybin across the city. On October 5, the Denver Elections Division accepted the initiative, which would decriminalize personal use, possession and growth of the drug in Denver, and it now moves on to the signature-collecting stage of the process. Canvassers have until January 7 to gather 4,726 legit signatures to get the initiative on the May 2019 Denver ballot.

If it passes, the Denver Psilocybin Mushroom Decriminalization Initiative would make personal use, possession and propagation of psilocybin mushrooms for adults 21 and over the "city's lowest law-enforcement priority." It would also "prohibit the city from spending resources to impose criminal penalties" for personal use, possession and growth. It would also establish the "psiloycbin mushroom policy review panel to assess and report on the effects of the ordinance," which would be similar to an already-existing panel for marijuana and would include eleven members, two of whom would hail from Denver City Council.

"This is a landmark moment for Denver, for Colorado, and for the country. We have an opportunity here to make some real impact and change in people’s lives," says Kevin Matthews, campaign director for Denver for Psilocybin.