 Roosters Killed After Adams County Raid Despite Claims of Rescue | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

32 Roosters Killed After Cockfighting Raid, Contrary to Claims That Birds Were "Saved"

On social media and in news reports, Adams County officers were praised for rescuing the roosters after the birds had already been euthanized.
August 8, 2024
Despite a bird sanctuary offering to take in the roosters, the search warrant for the cockfighting ring authorized county officials to euthanize them.
Despite a bird sanctuary offering to take in the roosters, the search warrant for the cockfighting ring authorized county officials to euthanize them. Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig's Roost on Facebook

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$3,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On July 19, the Adam’s County Sherrif’s Office praised its officers on social media after they "rescued" 32 roosters from Watkins after discovering they were being kept for cockfighting, which is a felony in Colorado.

However, new information has come to light indicating that by the time the sheriff’s office made its celebratory post, all of those roosters were already dead, having been slated for euthanization before the search warrant was even executed.

The search warrant includes authorization for any roosters or chickens determined to be used for animal fighting operations to be euthanized as deemed appropriate by Animal Control Officers.

“The loss of any animal is devastating,’ says Adam Sherman, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. “Unfortunately in this case, the roosters were euthanized based on the recommendation of a veterinarian with the Bureau of Animal Protection, who was on scene as the search warrant was conducted….Due to the bodily modifications for fighting, the behavior of the birds while being handled in the field, and other factors it was deemed that the roosters were not safe for potential rehabilitation.”

Despite that, media reports and posts on social media from the Sherrif’s Office at the time made it seem as though the roosters were rescued and safe.

“ACSO takes incidents of animal cruelty and animal fighting very seriously! Great job by our deputies, detectives, and our regional partners for saving these birds,” the department wrote on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Sherman says that at the time of the initial media reports, information “wasn’t clear between all the departments and entities involved,” which is why news stories indicated that the birds had been rescued or were still being evaluated.

Jewel Johnson, who runs the Rooster Sanctuary at Danzig’s Roost in Bennett, says after hearing a detective say on the news that the birds would be assessed for health and behavior, she knew they would be killed.

“Those are the two excuses that the authorities use,” Johnson says. “I offered to help place them. I'll always take the most aggressive ones. …Most of them are not, but if any of them are just too difficult, I will take them and I will keep them forever and respect their space, so there's not any excuse to kill even the ones that are man-fighters.”

click to enlarge
The graphic Adams County distributed advertising the rescue of the roosters.
Adams County Sheriff's Office Social Media
Johnson says she contacted the county to offer to take the birds in, but never heard back. Sherman says the county later asked Danzig’s to take in the seven hens and chicks that were recovered, but Danzig’s refused.

Johnson shared emails with Westword showing the Adams County Riverdale Shelter asking her for help with some hens, but those emails never indicated where the birds were from. Johnson says when she asked if they were from the seizure she was told the information could not be disclosed.

The Riverdale shelter later found placements elsewhere for the hens and chicks involved in the seizure, Sherman says. Johnson argues saving the hens and chicks but killing the roosters doesn’t make sense.

“If they thought the hens and chicks were healthy for adoption, why kill the roosters for health reasons?” she asks. “They’re all sharing the same blood and come from the same environment.”

Since 2015, Danzig’s has provided homes for roosters used in cockfighting. The shelter currently serves as the home for 92 fighting roosters and sixty game hens, which are used to breed cockfighting birds. There are also other avian species like geese and turkeys on the property.

Birds at the shelter are not used for any commercial purpose, not even for eggs. Since she began taking fighters in, Johnson says she has learned many lessons about cockfighting.

The longtime avian caregiver expected the birds to be bloodthirsty, but that isn’t the case at all, Johnson says. Rather, they are highly-trained animals whose aggression toward humans has usually been weeded out, as that is considered not beneficial to fighting.

Because they’ve been trained so closely, they’re used to human contact — but that’s also what makes cockfighting cruel.

“The thing that gets me in the heart the most about cockfighting is the people that work with these roosters develop trust and a relationship with each rooster,” Johnson says. “If a bird is nervous, then they'll rub the bird's cheek. ...They'll do practice sparring where it's never lethal, no serious injuries happen — but then, one day, they do put the weapons on their feet and then they do put them in a pit with another bird, and it is lethal but the bird never saw that coming….That betrayal is the saddest part.”

Though Johnson doesn’t approve of sending roosters to die, she says that’s usually what happens to them when animal control or law enforcement get involved, as was the case with the 32 roosters in Adams County.

“They didn't have to be killed, and I think everyone involved in the decision to kill them was completely aware there was an alternative,” she says. “It’s kind of strange when I say this, but the birds are safer with the people that fight them than with the authorities. That's the truth, and that's really sad.”
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword, where she has primarily reported on news since September 2021. Her prior work experience includes contributing to Cronkite News, Arizona PBS, the Regis University Highlander and AZ Big Media. Catie holds a master's degree from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and an undergraduate degree from Regis University in Denver.
Contact: Catie Cheshire
Denver Concert-Goers Should Now See All-Inclusive Pricing for Events

Venues

Denver Concert-Goers Should Now See All-Inclusive Pricing for Events

By Catie Cheshire
Former Ralphie Handler Convicted of Raping Woman on CU Boulder Field

Boulder

Former Ralphie Handler Convicted of Raping Woman on CU Boulder Field

By Hannah Metzger
Big Honey or American Exceptionalism: Are Denver Fans Rooting for Jokić or Team USA in Olympics?

Sports

Big Honey or American Exceptionalism: Are Denver Fans Rooting for Jokić or Team USA in Olympics?

By Catie Cheshire
Aurora Evicting Venezuelan Migrants at Neglected Apartment, Owner Claims Gang Takeover

Aurora

Aurora Evicting Venezuelan Migrants at Neglected Apartment, Owner Claims Gang Takeover

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation