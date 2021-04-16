New Sand Creek Massacre Exhibit at History Colorado Gets NEH Boost

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Nine years after the History Colorado Center opened in April 2012, to universal raves for its architecture and damning pans of Collision, its Disneyfied display dedicated to the Sand Creek Massacre, the National Endowment for the Humanities has awarded $400,000 to support a new, long-term exhibit that recounts the story of that atrocity on November 29, 1864.

The money is important, but so are other steps that History Colorado has taken so that the history of Collision does not repeat itself: It has been consulting with descendants of the victims of the massacre — the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, the Northern Arapaho Tribe, and the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma — for eight years on a replacement for the exhibit, which was finally closed after their concerns over both the process and the content went public.

Dr. Alexa Roberts, the first superintendent of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site, located outside of Eads, is among those who've been involved in the planning; the national site was designated by Congress in 2000. Back in 1865, a congressional investigation had officially labeled what happened at Sand Creek — the slaughter of over 200 members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes by volunteers led by Colonel John Chivington — a "massacre." After the killings, the volunteers had marched back to Denver, where they displayed trophies taken from the scene.

From the start, descendants complained that Collision did not depict the event accurately. The proposed replacement, which will be on the top floor of the History Colorado Center at 1200 Broadway, will not only look into the past, but also explore the ongoing generational impacts of the Sand Creek Massacre on the tribes.

“We have to acknowledge our history — including the darkest chapters — in order to heal and move forward," said U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper in an announcement of the NEH grant. When he was governor, Hickenlooper formally apologized for the Sand Creek Massacre on behalf of the State of Colorado, on the 150th anniversary. “This exhibit will ensure we never forget the horrific atrocity at Sand Creek, and by so doing help prevent us from repeating it.”

Otto Braided Hair at the Colorado Capitol on the 150th anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre. Brandon Marshall

"We've had difficult times in the past with History Colorado,” said Otto Braided Hair, the Northern Cheyenne representative who's been involved in the consultations and has led the Sand Creek Massacre Healing Run, which goes from the site to the Colorado Capitol, for two decades. “This grant shows commitment and dedication from History Colorado."

“The Sand Creek Massacre exhibition will demonstrate that all people in the United States, tribal and non-tribal, can work humbly together to remember and begin to heal from the Sand Creek Massacre,” said Shannon Voirol, director of exhibit planning at History Colorado. “It will also offer universal, timely lessons that fear, racism and stereotyping can and do lead to catastrophic consequences.”

Shortly after the memorial ceremonies for the 150th anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre, the Capitol Building Advisory Committee began considering a proposal to put a Sand Creek Massacre memorial on the grounds of the Capitol. That effort stalled over debates on location; some members worried about what the memorial might do to the “symmetry” of the Capitol grounds, which already boasts a bizarre collection of memorials ranging from a Ten Commandments tablet to a full-sized replica of the Liberty Bell.

But in the past few months, after the toppling of the Civil War Monument that listed Sand Creek as a "battle" (the figure of a Union soldier is currently on display at the History Colorado Center), the proposal has regained steam, with plans to put the memorial on the site of the Civil War Monument and new designs being discussed by members of the three tribes.

The state is also considering proposals to rename Mount Evans, named after territorial governor John Evans, who gave Chivington his commission and was later forced to resign his post. "John Evans's pattern of neglect of his treaty-negotiating duties, his leadership failures, and his reckless decision-making in 1864 combine to clearly demonstrate a significant level of culpability for the Sand Creek Massacre," an investigation by the University of Denver found in 2014. Evans had founded the forerunner of DU just months before the massacre.