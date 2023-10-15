 Saturday Night Live Takes on Deion Sanders | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Prime Time on Saturday Night Live: Kenan Thompson as Deion Sanders

"God called me again, and was like, 'My bad.' And then he showed me the promised land of Colorado."
October 15, 2023
man in white hoodie with interviewer
Saturday Night Live via YouTube
Share this:
The Writers Guild strike ended just in time for Saturday Night Live to take on "two-sport legend" and current CU Buffs coach Deion Sanders in a "Weekend Update" segment during the season premiere, with Kenan Thompson in Coach Prime's trademark sunglasses and hoodie.

"We just keep winning, man, every game, every minute," he told anchor Colin Jost. "We winning at life."

Not quite true, pointed out Jost, since the team had just added another loss to Stanford the night before in double overtime.

"Wasn't that crazy? We were up 29-0 and nothing at the half," Thompson/Sanders replied. "So I went home and fell asleep. I woke up this morning shocked as anyone."

But "coaching is a higher calling," Coach Prime added, explaining his move to Boulder with this: "God called me again, and was like, 'My bad.' And then he showed me the promised land of Colorado. I had this vision, Colin. A place where there was white people...like every single person was white. Not many people know this, but Colorado is an HWCU, or Historically White College."

The segment even included a clip from Sanders's appearance on the show in 1995, when he was in his prime as an athlete and even sang, wearing a shocking pink suit.

The hoodie is a definite improvement. See the October 14 segment here:
Now, if only Coach Prime, the show starring the real Deion Sanders that just received a $500,000 subsidy from the State of Colorado, could score as big...
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Reader: Westword Owes Broncos Fans an Apology for All the Taylor Swift Coverage

Comment of the Day

Reader: Westword Owes Broncos Fans an Apology for All the Taylor Swift Coverage

By Westword Staff
Denver Revs Up Right-of-Way Sweeps Despite Lack of Homeless Housing

Housing

Denver Revs Up Right-of-Way Sweeps Despite Lack of Homeless Housing

By Bennito L. Kelty
Commentary: Boulder's Push of Coach Prime Is Hypocrisy at its Finest

Opinion

Commentary: Boulder's Push of Coach Prime Is Hypocrisy at its Finest

By Desi Cortez
Colorado Helps Foot the Bill for Coach Prime Season 2 with $500K Film Incentive

Sports

Colorado Helps Foot the Bill for Coach Prime Season 2 with $500K Film Incentive

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation