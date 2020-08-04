These Are the 14 Coloradans Killed by Guns in July

(Clockwise from upper left) Crystal Black, Kalani Hayter, Davarie Armstrong, Joe Trujillo, Dowan Alexander and Moses Chaney Harris all died from gun violence in Colorado during July 2020.

Gun violence in Denver during July reached shocking levels, with eight people dying from firearms over an eight-day period early in the month, including three juveniles and a fourth teen in a four-day span. But the bloodshed wasn't limited to the metro area. Over the 31 days of July, fourteen Coloradans were killed by guns.

Making them more than a statistic is a goal tackled daily by the National Gun Violence Memorial, which creates an online tribute page for every person to die by gunfire across the country. So far, memorials have been created for more than 68,000 people — and counting.

The vast majority of Coloradans to perish from gun violence last month — eight of the fourteen — died in Denver. Other communities that saw fatal gunfire incidents include Aurora, where two people died, as well as Arvada, Commerce City, Florence and Fountain.

Four of the fourteen NGVM pages devoted to the Coloradans who died last month lack photos. But looking at images from the other ten makes it clear how much of a toll July took on people of color.

Not every gunfire incident can be classified as a murder. Fountain's Miana Charity, age twelve, was killed in an accidental shooting, for example. She wasn't the youngest person to die; half of the victims were twenty or younger, including three-year-old Commerce City resident Osiris Grey Rodriguez Herrada. The oldest Coloradan to die by gun in July was John Achterkirch, who was 64 years old.

Here are the fourteen victims, with links back to their National Gun Violence Memorial tribute page:

EXPAND July 2020 Colorado gun violence victims Miana Charity, William Kelly Henderson, Moses John Hamm and Xzavier Collier. National Gun Violence Memorial

John Achterkirch, age 64

Lost to gun violence on July 28, 2020 in Florence, Colorado.

Dowan Alexander, age 39

Lost to gun violence on July 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Leland L. Hines, age 42

Lost to gun violence on July 25, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Tonio Stallworth, age 32

Lost to gun violence on July 23, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Miana Charity, age 12

Lost on July 22, 2020 in Fountain, Colorado.

Osiris Grey Rodriguez Herrada, age 3

Lost on July 16, 2020 in Commerce City, Colorado.

Joe Trujillo, age 51

Lost to gun violence on July 13, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Davarie Armstrong, age 17

Lost to gun violence on July 11, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

William Kelly Henderson, age 43

Lost to gun violence on July 11, 2020 in Arvada, Colorado.

Moses Chaney Harris, age 15

Lost to gun violence on July 8, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Xzavier Collier, age 14

Lost to gun violence on July 8, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Crystal Black, age 36

Lost to gun violence on July 7, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.

Kalani Hayter, age 20

Lost to gun violence on July 7, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Moses John Hamm, age 44

Lost to gun violence on July 7, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.