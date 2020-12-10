See More Than 200 New COVID-19 Outbreaks, Some Deadly

For the fifth consecutive week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has added more than 200 new entries to its list of outbreaks related to COVID-19, and an increasing number have tallied death tolls higher than since the early days of the pandemic.

An extreme example is Windsor Healthcare, a skilled-nursing facility in Weld County. The CDPHE has confirmed sixty positive staff cases, 85 positive resident cases and seven resident deaths.

The CDPHE considers an entity an outbreak after two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers or other people connected to a specific location are confirmed within a fourteen-day period, or two or more cases of respiratory illness with an onset of symptoms within a fourteen-day period are paired with at least one additional COVID-19 diagnosis. The vast majority of businesses and facilities identified as outbreaks remain open while working with the department to monitor symptoms and prevent future infections.

The number of newly recognized outbreaks rose for nine consecutive weeks beginning on September 30, when the department's list grew by 53 over a seven-day period, and running through November 25, when a weekly count of 276 resulted in a then-staggering total of 2,086.

The streak was broken by the December 2 numbers, with 224 fresh sites added to the roster for a total of 2,310 outbreaks in the state — but since that week encompassed the Thanksgiving holiday, there was the expectation that the outbreak number would soon climb again. But instead, the December 9 report added just 217 new outbreaks, for a total of 2,527 since the start of the pandemic, 1,294 under active investigation, 1,233 considered resolved. This number suggests that outbreaks in Colorado may be plateauing, albeit at a concerningly high level: New outbreaks have exceeded 200 every week since November 11 — a stark contrast with this past summer, when several weeks saw fewer than twenty additions.

For this week's roundup, we used a new research technique developed for Westword by Slalom consultant Nick Nist. The results combine the 217 first-time outbreaks with any item whose name was changed by the CDPHE since its December 2 data release — a bonus fourteen listings that contribute to a tally of 231.

Giant box stores and grocers that dominate our roster of chains with the most COVID-19 outbreaks made their presence felt once again. Brands associated with longtime leader Kroger suffered five outbreaks: two at King Soopers stores (one in Jefferson County), three at sister company City Market. Walmart was hit by another three outbreaks, and a Whole Foods in Boulder was also identified after sixteen staffers tested positive.

Governor Jared Polis continues to insist that schools are the safest places for teachers and students; he repeated this assertion during a December 9 press conference about the vaccine distribution plan. But the new additions include a record 33 K-12 schools with outbreaks. Also noteworthy are outbreaks at eleven child-care centers and thirteen restaurants.

Other outbreaks include KRDO, a Colorado Springs television station, the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins and two Hobby Lobby stores.

About a third of the new outbreaks fall under the health-care umbrella — many of them assisted living facilities, nursing homes and the like. In addition to the Windsor site, five others have registered deaths. The list also includes multiple units at hospitals, where providers face mounting risks every day to look after the rest of us.

Here are the 231 new Colorado outbreaks — 217 of them new and 14 relabeled this week — including the date they started and the number and type of people impacted. All of them are active.



1. 6th Alley Bar and Grill, Arapahoe Basin, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

2. Academy District 20 Transportation Department, School, K-12, Transportation Department, El Paso County, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

3. Accel at Golden Ridge (02V720): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 16 positive resident cases, 25 positive staff cases

4. ACME Manufacturing, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Manufacturing, Denver County, 12/3/2020, 10 positive staff cases

5. Advanced Health Care of Colorado Springs (02Q655): November 2020, Healthcare, killed Nursing, El Paso County, 11/28/2020, 10 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 2 resident deaths, 5 positive staff cases

6. Advantage Treatment Centers — Lamar, Correction, Other, Prowers County, 12/3/2020, 17 positive resident cases, 8 positive staff cases

7. AeroCare Holdings, Inc. — Elizabeth St., Healthcare — Outpatient, Durable Medical Equipment, Pueblo County, 11/16/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

8. AeroCare Holdings, Inc. — Farabaugh Lane, Healthcare — Outpatient, Durable Medical Equipment, Pueblo County, 11/6/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

9. Altitude Landscaping, Home Maintenance Services, Landscaping, La Plata County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

10. Alumicolor, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases

11. American Lock & Key, Retailer, Locksmith, El Paso County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

12. Anhueser Busch Brewery — Fort Collins, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Larimer County, 11/9/2020, 18 positive staff cases

13. Applewood Living Center (020375): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/2/2020, 25 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases

14. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, Alternative Sentencing Program, Correctional, Other, Administrative Staff, Arapahoe County, 11/23/2020, 3 positive staff cases

15. Arbor View (020414), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/1/2020, 79 positive resident cases, 17 resident deaths, 44 positive staff cases

16. ARC Thrift Stores — Pueblo, Retailer, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

17. Ash Group Home (Continuum of Colorado): November 2020, Healthcare, Center for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Group Home, Arapahoe County, 11/19/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

18. Aspen Leaf Assisted Living Residence (23W733), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Kit Carson County, 11/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

19. Aspyre at Rock Creek (23G501), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/4/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

20. Assisted Living at Greeley, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/2/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

21. Atria Englewood (23V342), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/2/2020, 7 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

22. Augustana Elk Run Assisted Living (23R962), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases

23. Balfour At Littleton (23M124), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/29/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

24. Bank of the West — Arvada, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/18/2020, 2 positive staff cases

25. Bent County Healthcare Center (020246), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Bent County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

26. Bethesda Lutheran Community — Sherman (06B867), Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 11/26/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

27. Billo Premium Cannabis Dispensary, Retailer, Routt County, 12/5/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

28. Blue Spruce Temporary Shelter, Homeless Shelter, Larimer County, 45 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

29. Boltz Middle School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 10/28/2020, 7 positive attendee cases, 3 probable attendee cases

30. Boulder Manor (020339): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/2/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

31. Breckenridge Grand Vacations Sales Dept Peak 8, Office/Indoor Workspace, Summit County, 11/26/2020, 14 positive staff cases

32. Bright Horizons at West Fort Collins, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

33. Brookdale North Loveland (2303RR), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/5/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

34. Brother Bear Daycare 1, Child Care Center, Adams County, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 3 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

35. Brother Bear Daycare 2, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

36. Brush Meat Processors: December 2020, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Morgan County, 11/30/2020, 6 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

37. Burger King #23802, Restaurant, Fast Food, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

38. Canvas Credit Union — Loveland, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/4/2020, 4 positive staff cases

39. Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehabilitation (02X369): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Eagle County, 12/2/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 4 possible staff cases

40. Cedaredge Elementary School, School, K-12, Delta County, 11/21/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases

41. Cedaredge High School, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases

42. Cedarwood Health Care Center (020559), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/3/2020, 44 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 23 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

43. Centennial High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases

44. Chelsea Place (23N217), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 11/24/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases

45. City Market North — Durango, Grocery Store, La Plata County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases

46. City Market — Canon City, Grocery Store, Fremont County, 11/7/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

47. City Market — Woodland Park, Grocery Store, Teller County, 11/16/2020, 4 positive staff cases

48. City of Cherry Hills Village Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Arapahoe County, 12/2/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

49. City of Woodland Park Administration, Office/Indoor Workspace, Teller County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

50. Colonial Columns Nursing Center (020564), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 22 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases

51. Colorado Department of Transportation Maintenance — Delta , Other, CDOT Maintenance Garage, Delta County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases

52. Colorado Early Colleges — Parker, School, K-12, Douglas County, 12/4/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

53. Colorado School of Mines Athletics, Wrestling Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 11/18/2020, 1 positive staff case, 14 positive attendee cases

54. Colorado Veteran's Community Living Center at Homelake (021013), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

55. Columbine Commons Health and Rehab LLC (02L578): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 probable resident case, 9 positive staff cases

56. Crate and Barrel, Retailer, Furniture Store, Denver County, 11/30/2020, 4 positive staff cases

57. CSFD Station 11, Other, Fire Department, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 4 positive staff cases

58. DaVinci Sign Systems, LLC, Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases

59. Delta Bus Garage, School Administration, Delta, 12/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

60. Delta County Human Services, Office/Indoor Workspace, Delta County, 11/25/2020, 2 positive staff cases

61. Delta High School, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/4/2020, 1 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases

62. Delta Middle School, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases

63. Denver Christian School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/25/2020, 1 positive staff case, 4 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

64. Dillon Family Dental, Healthcare, Outpatient, Summit County, 12/8/2020, 4 positive staff cases

65. Dish Network Distribution Center, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

66. Distillery 291, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Distillery, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases

67. Dominion Due Diligence Group, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 2 positive staff cases

68. Donald Wescott Fire District Station 2, Other, Fire Department, El Paso County, 11/20/2020, 5 positive staff cases

69. Durango Transit Center, Other, Public Transportation, La Plata County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

70. Eagle Ridge of Grand Valley (021116), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Mesa County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive resident case, 3 positive staff cases

71. East by Southwest, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases

72. El Moro Tavern, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 12/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases

73. Encore Electric Inc., Construction Company/Contractor, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 4 positive staff cases

74. Enterprise Rental, Other, Transportation, La Plata County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

75. Fattys Pizzeria, Restaurant, Other, Summit County, 11/28/2020, 2 positive staff cases

76. First Bank — W Colfax Lakewood, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 11/12/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

77. Flagstaff Academy, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases

78. FMH Material Handling Solutions, Inc., Materials Supplier, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 5 probable staff cases

79. Foothills Orthopedic & Sport Therapy P.C., Healthcare, Outpatient, Physical Therapy, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

80. FormTight Inc., Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

81. Foundation for Successful Living, School, K-12, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

82. Foundry Treatment Center, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Substance Abuse Clinic, Routt County, 11/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

83. Friendship House at the Home (23C967), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

84. Front Range Christian School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 12/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 positive attendee cases

85. Garden Plaza of Aurora, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 12/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

86. Gardens Care Home Indian Tree (2304F3), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/23/2020, 14 positive staff cases, 2 resident deaths, 4 positive staff cases

87. Garnet Mesa Elementary School, School, K-12, Delta County, 11/24/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 5 positive attendee cases

88. Golden Orchard I (2304CL), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/9/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

89. Grace Pointe Continuing Care Senior Campus Assisted Living (23T749), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Rehab, Memory Care, Weld County, 9/30/2020, 23 positive resident cases, 1 resident death, 26 positive staff cases

90. Grant Ranch EC-8 School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases

91. Greenridge Place (23Y387), Healthcare, Memory Care, Jefferson County, 12/1/2020, 8 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 17 positive staff cases

92. Groove Mazda, Other, Auto Dealership, Arapahoe County, 12/8/2020, 4 positive staff cases

93. Harris House, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Logan County, 6 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 1 positive staff case

94. Harvest Farm, Other, Farm and Addiction Rehab Center, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 42 positive resident cases, 12 positive staff cases

95. Hayden High School, School, K-12, Routt County, 12/8/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case, 1 probable attendee case

96. Health Solutions, Healthcare, Outpatient, Community Mental Health Center, Pueblo County, 11/9/2020, 11 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

97. Heartland Industries, LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Marijuana Manufacturing, Pueblo County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

98. Herbs and Arts, Retailer, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 3 probable staff cases

99. Heritage Haus Assisted Living (230345), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 11/27/2020, 9 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

100. High Plains Community Health Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Prowers County, 11/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases

101. Hillside School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 3 positive attendee cases

102. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc — Pueblo, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases, 7 probable staff cases

103. Hobby Lobby — Colorado Springs, Retailer, Craft Store, El Paso County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

104. Hotchkiss High School, School, K-12, Delta County, 12/2/2020, 4 positive attendee cases, 11 probable attendee cases

105. JeffCo Sheriff's Office Records Work Unit, Law Enforcement, Other, Jefferson County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases

106. Jefferson County Detention Facility, Jail, Jefferson County, 11/17/2020, 68 positive resident cases

107. Josephine Hodgkins Leadership Academy, School, K-12, Adams County, 12/8/2020, 2 positive staff cases

108. Katherine & Charles Hover Green Houses (02F918), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 11/29/2020, 3 positive resident cases

109. Kenton Manor (020321): December 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/2/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

110. Kilmer Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive resident cases

111. Kindercare Learning Center Thornton, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/2/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

112. King Soopers #117, Grocery Store, Weld County, 12/4/2020, 16 positive staff cases

113. King Soopers #127: November 2020, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

114. Kiowa County Hospital, Healthcare, Acute Care, Hospital, Kiowa County, 12/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 10 probable staff cases

115. La Petite Academy Littleton, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

116. Laradon Adult Day : December 2020, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), HCBS Adult Day Program, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case, 4 probable attendee cases

117. Legacy Center Inc. (2306W8), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Fremont County, 12/5/2020, 3 positive resident cases

118. Life Care Center of Littleton (0204RB), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 12/3/2020, 12 positive resident cases, 15 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

119. Lincoln Elementary School, School, K-12, Summit County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 7 positive attendee cases, 13 probable attendee cases

120. Little Explorers Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

121. Little Peoples Landing, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 12/9/2020, 7 positive staff cases

122. Littleton Public Schools — Transition Services, School, K-12, Community Based Program for Individuals Aged 18-21 With Disabilities, Arapahoe County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

123. Living Way Christian Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 2 positive staff cases, 1 positive attendee case

124. Longmont Christian School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/3/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

125. Mcdonald's Silverthorne, Restaurant, Fast Food, Summit County, 12/4/2020, 3 positive staff cases

126. Melanzana, Retailer, Lake County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

127. Mile High Early Learning at Westwood, Child Care Center, Denver County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive attendee cases

128. Mission Foods, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Pueblo County, 12/9/2020, 2 positive staff cases

129. Monarch Manor Assisted Living (230472), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases

130. Montessori School of Aurora, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/4/2020, 5 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case, 6 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

131. Morning Star at Bear Creek (23S293), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 1 positive resident case, 4 positive staff cases

132. MorningStar at Mountain Shadows (23Y392): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 2 resident deaths, 3 positive staff cases

133. Mountain Valley Developmental Services, Pitkin House, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Garfield County, 2 positive resident cases, 1 probable staff case

134. Mountain Vista Health Center (020429): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/22/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

135. Natural Soda, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, Rio Blanco County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

136. Nayarit North, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 12/3/2020, 7 positive staff cases

137. Nayarit South, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

138. NeuroRestorative Colorado (02E996), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/7/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 11 positive staff cases

139. New Horizons Thrift Store, Retailer, Fremont County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

140. North Pointe Gardens (23M203), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staaff cases

141. North Shore Health & Rehab Facility (020331): November 2020, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 11/16/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 23 positive staff cases

142. Odell Brewing Company, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Brewery, Larimer County, 12/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

143. Once Upon a Child, Retailer, Jefferson County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases

144. Park Regency Loveland (23F492), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

145. Peak View Optometry, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive staff cases

146. Penrose St. Francis Health Services - Case Management Department Active Healthcare - Acute Care Hospital Yes El Paso 11/27/2020 4 1

147. Penrose St. Francis Health Services, Oncology Unit, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Oncology Unit, El Paso County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 resident deaths, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

148. Penrose St. Francis Health Services, Radiation Oncology Department, Healthcare, Outpatient, El Paso County, 11/12/2020, 9 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

149. Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Inpatient Unit at Penrose St. Francis, Healthcare, Hospice, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 10 probable staff cases

150. Pikes Peak Television (KRDO), Office/Indoor Workspace, Radio and Television Broadcasting Station, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 6 positive staff cases

151. Pinnacle Charter School — Elementary: December 2020, School, K-12, Adams County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

152. Platte Valley Youth Services Center, Correctional, Weld County, 11/23/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

153. Point of the Pines Gardens Assisted Living (23B948): December 2020, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 7 positive staff cases

154. Ponderosa Elementary School, School, K-12, Larimer County, 12/7/2020, 1 positive staff case, 1 positive attendee case

155. Pop Sushi, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/17/2020, 4 positive staff cases

156. Pueblo Acero Medical Office Building, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

157. Pueblo Center—-Genesis (020662), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 10 probable resident cases, 14 positive staff cases

158. Pueblo Diversified Industries/Community Employment, Office/Indoor Workspace, Pueblo County, 11/10/2020, 3 positive staff cases

159. Pueblo Mitsubishi, Other, Auto Dealership, Pueblo County, 11/21/2020, 2 positive staff cases

160. Pueblo Regional Center — House A, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive resident cases

161. Pueblo Youth Services Center: December 2020, Correctional, Other, Pueblo County, 12/6/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

162. RE/MAX Properties, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Real Estate Agency, El Paso County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive staff cases

163. Red Rooster Sandwich Shop, Restaurant, Other, Rio Blanco County, 12/5/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

164. Rey-Lynn's, Personal Services, La Plata County, 12/3/2020, 3 positive staff cases

165. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living (23C959), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/6/2020, 6 positive resident cases

166. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center, Healthcare, Outpatient, Jefferson County, 12/4/2020, 3 positive staff

167. Rocky Mountain Natural Meats: December 2020, Meat Processing/Packaging, Adams County, 12/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases

168. Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Fremont County, 12/1/2020, 3 positive staff cases

169. Saint Francis de Sales School, School, K-12, Denver County, 11/6/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

170. SARA, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/23/2020, 8 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

171. Senior Resource Development Agency, Other, Senior Recourse Center, Pueblo County, 11/20/2020, 3 positive staff cases

172. Silver Creek High School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/7/2020, 16 positive attendee cases

173. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab (020682), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 12/8/2020, 10 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

174. SOROCO High School, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/25/2020, 3 positive attendee cases, 2 probable attendee cases

175. Springs Rescue Mission, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 4 positive resident cases, 2 probable resident cases, 8 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

176. Spruce House (23R687), Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

177. St. John the Baptist Catholic School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 12/3/2020, 7 positive attendee cases, 1 probable attendee case

178. State of Grace, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), MH/Behavioral Health Treatment Facility, Pueblo County, 12/7/2020, 2 positive staff cases

179. Steamboat Springs Middle School, School, K-12, Routt County, 11/10/2020, 6 positive attendee

180. Steamboat Springs Police Department, Law Enforcement, Other, Police Department, Routt County, 11/26/2020, 1 positive staff case, 2 probable staff cases

181. Stepping Stones Day School, Child Care Center, Pueblo County, 11/17/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 4 positive attendee cases

182. Steven Dilley DDS, Healthcare, Outpatient, Dental Office, Larimer County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

183. Summit Automotive Group, Other, Auto Repair Shop, Summit County, 11/27/2020, 3 positive staff cases

184. Summit Justice Center, Correctional, Other, Summit County, 12/2/2020, 2 positive staff cases

185. Symbia Logistics — Aurora Warehouse, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Adams County, 12/8/2020, 4 positive staff cases

186. Taylor Elementary School, School, K-12, El Paso County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive staff cases

187. Tender Touch Animal Hospital, Veterinarian, Denver County, 12/7/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 2 probable staff cases

188. TenderCare Assisted Living, LLC (23K988), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/4/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

189. The Ball Joint, Restaurant, Sit Down, Larimer County, 11/13/2020, 3 positive staff cases

190. The Bridge at Alamosa (23Y773), Healthcare, Combind Care, Alamosa County, 12/6/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

191. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/1/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases, 4 probable staff cases

192. The Home Depot #1511, Retailer, Pueblo, 11/30/2020, 18 positive staff cases

193. The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail (23V340), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

194. The Salvation Army RJ Montgomery Center, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 12/7/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

195. The Summit Windsor, Indoor Entertainment/Rec, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 5 positive staff cases

196. Tomsic Physical Therapy, Healthcare, Outpatient, Physical Therapist, La Plata County, 12/2/2020, 3 positive staff cases

197. Trader Joe's #304, Grocery Store, Larimer County, 12/2/2020, 5 positive staff cases

198. Trader Joe's #306, Grocery Store, Jefferson County, 11/10/2020, 2 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

199. Trinidad Smokehouse, Restaurant, Sit Down, Las Animas County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

200. Triple Crown Casino, Casino, Teller County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

201. UCH Anschutz Bone Marrow Transplant Unit, Healthcare, Acuste Care HOspital, Medical Center, Adams County, 12/3/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 9 positive staff cases

202. UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital, Cardiac Cath Lab, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, El Paso County, 12/1/2020, 6 positive staff cases

203. United Express Airlines Group, Hayden Airport, Travel, Routt County, 11/29/2020, 2 positive staff cases

204. Universal Lending Co, Other, Mortgage Banker, Denver County, 11/24/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

205. University Park Care Center (020650): November 2020, Healthcare — Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 11/19/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 10 positive staff cases

206. Walmart #842, Retailer, Pueblo County, 12/8/2020, 4 positive staff cases, 1 probable staff case

207. Washington County Nursing Home (020162), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Washington County, 12/4/2020, 5 positive resident cases, 6 positive staff cases

208. Westlake Care Community (020427), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 11/28/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

209. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House G, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Developmental Disabilities, Jefferson County, 12/3/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

210. Whole Foods Market, Pearl Street, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 11/23/2020, 16 positive staff cases

211. World Compass Academy, School, K-12, Douglas County, 12/4/2020, 2 positive staff cases

212. Worley McCullough, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive staff cases

213. Z&R Property Management, Office/Indoor Workspace, El Paso County, 11/24/2020, 2 positive staff cases

214. Zia Taqueria South, Restaurant, Sit Down, La Plata County, 11/23/2020, 7 positive staff cases

215. Walmart #5676, Grocery Store, Denver County, 12/1/2020, 11 positive staff cases

216. Walmart #966, Retailer, Montezuma County, 11/30/2020, 3 positive staff cases

217. Walsh Healthcare Center (020298), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Baca County, 11/26/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 1 positive staff case

218. Washington Justice Center: December 2020, Jail, Washington County, 12/1/2020, 38 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

219. West Grand K-8 School, School, K-12, Grand County, 11/9/2020, 3 positive staff cases

220. West Ridge Animal Hospital Active Other Veterinarian Weld 11/25/2020 2

221. West Woods Elementary, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 11/27/2020, 2 positive staff cases

222. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House B, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/2/2020, 3 positive resident cases, 3 positive staff cases

223. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House C, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/11/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

224. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House D, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 10/30/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 4 positive staff cases

225. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House F, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/30/2020, 2 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

226. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House E, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 11/9/2020, 6 positive resident cases, 5 positive staff cases

227. Wilderness First Responder Class, Other, Training Class, Grand County, 12/1/2020, 1 positive staff case, 3 positive attendee cases

228. Windsor Healthcare Center (020332), Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/1/2020, 85 positive resident cases, 7 resident deaths, 60 positive staff cases

229. Winter Park Mountain Lodge, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, Grand County, 11/18/2020, 4 positive staff cases

230. Wolf Robotics, LLC, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Larimer County, 10/14/2020, 3 positive staff cases