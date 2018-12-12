See the Most Expensive Homes for Sale in Denver Right Now

The prices for the most expensive homes for sale in Denver right now are even more eye-popping than they were at this time last year, when the market seemed to be at its peak.

As evidence, compare the tags highlighted in our post about the most costly Denver homes for sale in December 2017 to those below. Only two of the six residences featured a year ago would even make the 2018 list, and the holder of the number-one spot twelve months ago would land in third place today.

Our source of information for this post and its predecessor is the Love the Front Range website, and we've included links and text from each listing below.

One of the residences also made our October roundup of the most expensive condos for sale in Denver — it's still available — and another is located in the same exclusive building, located on the 1100 block of 14th Street.

The other items are identified as single-family homes, although they're roomy enough for several clans to fit in without tripping over each other; the largest exceeds 20,000 square feet. The prices begin at $5.75 million (last year, the starting point was $4.85 million) and reach $11.5 million, an amount greater than the 2017 chart-topper by $750,000. And the home in the fourth slot has a historic pedigree, having been built by Colorado's second territorial governor as a wedding gift for his daughter circa the 1930s.

Oh, yeah: Three of the homes are located in the 80209 zip code, which has the highest median price for a home in Denver at present: $724,900. Rest assured that these helped push up that figure.

But looking is free. Take a visual tour below.

Outside 701 South Jackson Street. lovethefrontrange.com

Number 6: 701 South Jackson Street

Denver, CO 80209

Seven beds, nine full baths, one half-bath

$5,750,000

9,863 square feet

Built in 2018

Inside 701 South Jackson Street. lovethefrontrange.com

"The finest Ultra-Mid-Century new construction ever to hit the Belcaro Park/Cherry Creek/SE Denver Market. Brilliantly designed by renowned Denver architect Steve Barsch, this unparraled masterpiece is perfectly site-placed on 1/3 acre and boasts 2 Main Floor Master Suites; Full Gourmet AND Catering Kitchen(s); 7 En-suite bedrooms/10 Bathrooms/2 stair cases + Elevator to all levels; 1200 Gallon Storm Water Tank/ Drainage system; Abundant Clerestory windows and 3 Commercial grade skylights, all providing brilliant natural light!; Astonishing lower level entertainment space features State-of-the-Art Media room w/Fireplace; Bar with Wine Room; Olympic finish level exercise room; Guest suite; No expense spared with the finish level or construction detail; Certificate of Occupancy to be delivered in 2018; Perfect SE Denver location-minutes to Cherry Creek/ Wash Park. The genius, efficiency, and significance of this juggernaut cannot be overstated. Buyer Pre-Qualification letter required."

The view from 1133 14th Street, unit 4100. lovethefrontrange.com

Number 5: 1133 14th Street, unit 4100

Denver, CO 80202

Three beds, three full baths, one half-bath

$6,245,000

5,092 square feet

Built in 2010

Inside 1133 14th Street, unit 4100. lovethefrontrange.com

"Prepare for a feast of the senses! Amazing quality and style abound in the spectacular private residence in the Four Seasons, #4100. A home for the ages with the perfect pallet for fine art, entertaining and enjoying life. The highest quality finishes have been selected from around the world, and include luxurious fabrics, imported natural stone, and the finest walnut. There are state-of-the-art entertainment systems, and custom fixtures, ceiling and wall treatments throughout the residence. Outside, over 900 sq. ft. of outdoor terraces provide commanding views of city and mountains. The 5,300 sq. ft. residence was purchased as a 'white box,' which offered complete flexibility for the architect and interior design team. Completed in late 2014."

An exterior view of 2301 East Alameda Avenue. lovethefrontrange.com

Number 4: 2301 East Alameda Avenue

Denver, CO 80209

Four beds, four full baths, three half-baths

$6,725,000

8,379 square feet

Built in 1932

Inside 2301 East Alameda Avenue. lovethefrontrange.com

"In 1931, renowned architectural firm Fisher & Fisher set out to create ‘The’ Denver Country Club Estate.' Constructed for Denver’s second territorial Governor John Evans, as a wedding gift to his daughter Alice Evans & Hudson Moore, Jr. Today, the estate affords stunning downtown views over the prestigious beauty of mature trees & the lush grounds of The Denver Country Club. In 2013, the estate began an extensive remodel with the concept of re-creating & preserving the historic integrity of the estate. The importance of the historic nature of the home can be seen in the preservation of the many components of that time; detailed crown molding & plaster workings have been carefully restored & the original antique elevator, clad in wood & brass, has been reengineered to working condition. Prominently located minutes from the premier shopping of Cherry Creek & only five miles to downtown Denver, this grandiose estate caters to a modern day lifestyle while preserving historic & old world living."

A look at 2750 East Cedar Avenue. lovethefrontrange.com

Number 3: 2750 East Cedar Avenue

Denver, CO 80209

Six beds, five full baths, two half-baths

$7,900,000

12,813 square feet

Built in 1933

An overhead look at the 2750 East Cedar Avenue property. lovethefrontrange.com

"Truly one of Denver’s Premier Masterpiece estates, commissioned by Temple Hoyne Buell in the 1920’s, this stately Tudor Estate is a work of art in its intricate exterior brick work (built by special bricklayers from England), the large-scale rooms surround the spiral staircase leading to the 3rd floor central tower almost 60’high w/ wood burning fireplace & 360 degree views. European old world charm w/155 original leaded glass windows, breathtaking original crystal chandeliers, parquet floor, ornate handcrafted wood paneling & hand painted ceilings. Large, spacious formal rooms, new family room & updated kitchen lends itself to entertaining in a grand scale or intimate family gatherings. Every detail has been meticulously restored with the highest level of craftsmanship. The gated over one-acre beautiful grounds include a covered formal patio, rose gardens & an 4,000 sq.ft patio w/an outdoor kitchen, & fire pit, large pool, cabana with TV. Truly one of the last great estates in the city."

The view from 1133 14th Street, unit 4450. lovethefrontrange.com

Number 2: 1133 14th Street, unit 4450

Denver, CO 80202

Three beds, three full baths, two half baths

$10,750,000

6,295 square feet

Built in 2010

Inside 1133 14th Street, unit 4450. lovethefrontrange.com

"There is not now, nor will there ever be another residence quite like this in Denver. Towering over the city from the eastern edge of the 44th and 45th floors of the Four Seasons Private Residences building, this 6,295 square foot home is the physical embodiment of form and function, of grace and elegance, while remaining at its core a modern architectural gem. Lovingly remodeled from top to bottom in 2016, this is precisely what you'd expect from the city's best urban penthouse. State of the art technologies, Bulthaup kitchen, Italian stone fireplace, and of course views of the city and surrounding mountains that you have to experience to believe. However, the true value in a place like this is time — and what it can do for you when you are in control of it. The Four Seasons staff is the best in the world at taking care of the things that get in your way, giving you back time so you can focus on the things that truly matter to you!"

Another angle on 576 South Elizabeth Street. lovethefrontrange.com

Number 1: 576 South Elizabeth Street

Denver, CO 80909

Four beds, two full baths, six half-baths

$11,500,000

20,157 square feet

Built in 2006

Inside 576 South Elizabeth Street. lovethefrontrange.com

"Inspired by the Denver landscape of mountains and great plains, this one-of-a-kind home was designed by Seattle based architect Jim Olson of Olson Kundig for entertaining and the display of artwork. Olson also designed Kirkland Museum of Fine + Decorative Art plus multiple museums and art collectors' homes worldwide. Modern and symmetrical, this architectural masterpiece was built with finest materials and technology by Saunders Construction. Located in Polo Club on 3.5 private acres, the interior features a two story central art gallery that divides public areas from public spaces. The jewel of the home is the living room that opens to southern grassy meadow. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, each with views. Master bathroom and closets are spectacular. Elevator to all floors. Extraordinary landscape design by Charles Anderson, who collaborated on design of Seattle's Olympic Sculpture Park adjacent to Seattle Art Museum. A very special property unlike any other in Denver."