Bikeway Updates on Seventh Avenue Have Drivers Confused, Cyclists Concerned for Safety

My focus was to show the dangerous merge zone at 7th/Pennsylvania where @DenverDOTI asks cars and bikes to cross into each other, but this driver also wanted to demonstrate their disdain for the new infra. #BikeDen deserves better. /1 pic.twitter.com/LJkZZg8S34 — David Chen 陳達威 (@ddchen) September 11, 2023

Chen thinks that the issue that's causing so many drivers to misuse or ignore the traffic rules is that the diverters are both "one-way diverters," meaning vehicles from one direction of traffic aren't allowed to do anything but turn — despite the road continuing — while vehicles from the other direction of travel can use the intersection normally.

click to enlarge The two-way diverter at 35th Avenue and Irving Street Google Maps