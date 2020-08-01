Reader: Dumbest, Most Generic Names Possible Chosen for Stapleton

The neighborhood soon to be formerly known as Stapleton.

Over the past two months, more than 300 possibilities were considered as new monikers for the Stapleton neighborhood — named after Denver's first municipal airfield whose land it now occupies, which itself was named for Benjamin Stapleton, a leading member of the Ku Klux Klan who was elected mayor of Denver in 1923. Some suggestions were silly and some were very serious, focusing on people of color who'd contributed so much to the area.

A few of those made the first round of finalists, including Westbrook, named after the African-American doctor who infiltrated the local KKK in the 1920s, and Mosley, after a couple who'd been civil-rights leaders in the area. But when the nine names in that group were narrowed down to four, any involving actual people were gone. Instead, geography and location ruled.

And this morning, the results of the last vote by residents of the neighborhood soon to be formerly known as Stapleton will be revealed by Stapleton United Neighbors, in a Zoom call. The final contenders: Skyview and Central Park.

For some readers, the vote's already in. Says Blain:

Sounds as delicious as a stale saltine and no glass of water.



Adds Maureen:

Two stupid choices. Who thinks Stapleton is “central” to anything?



Asks Michael:

White Privilegeville didn't even get in the top 5?

Responds Joe:

White PriVillage didn't, either?



Comments Jen:



Meh. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for almost 15 years. Seems like an opportunity for something truly meaningful has been squandered. #Mosley #Westbrook



Adds James:

Wow. A chance to name it after something memorable and historic with nods to the POC who helped build the community and instead...the dumbest, most generic names possible. People really are awful at life.



And Brent concludes:



Just like people still call it Mile a High Stadium so will people still call it Stapleton, both in reference to the neighborhood and old airport.



What do you think the new name will be? What would you rather see? Post a comment — fast, since the reveal is just after 11 a.m. — or email editorial@westword.com.