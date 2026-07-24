The shelf-life of weed gummies varies largely depending on how natural the ingredients are, but THC and other cannabinoids aren't why your gummies expire.

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This article originally ran in 2025 and has been republished.

Dear Stoner: How long are weed gummies good for? I’m moving and found a pack of strong ones behind my dresser, but I’m pretty sure they’ve been stuck back there since 2022.

Jess

Dear Jess: Finding potent edibles during the moving process: Talk about a tempting experience. If you ate one and are still alive, then it’s safe to assume the gummies are still good enough to eat (I say this from experience). But the shelf-life of weed gummies varies largely depending on how natural the ingredients are.

Some THC edibles in Colorado have expiration or use-by dates on their packaging. Like many of the expiration dates you’ll see on food, whether these estimates line up with reality is often up for debate, but the nine-month period on most Colorado products is close enough. Natural ingredients like fruit juice and pectin spoil faster than artificial flavoring, at anywhere from three to six months, while the cheaper, faker fruit chews last up to a year, according to most expert opinions, and storage factors like oxygen and light exposure also play a part. Consider all of this info and your other weed options as you hold those stale gummies.

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