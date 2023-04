Meet the Unsung Heroes of Denver's Street-Sweeping Season, Which Begins Tomorrow

Real estate agent Dominic Atencio, who posted a public reminder on Facebook, says he's been a victim of annoying street-sweeping fines in the past and wanted to spread the word about this year's season to help people avoid "unnecessary" tickets from the city.



"About 20 years ago, I racked up enough street-sweeping tickets that my car got booted the day before a vacation," Atencio tells Westword. "With remote jobs increasing, more people have their cars in front of their homes all day, and it can be easy to forget to move your car."





"Don't let a ticket in the morning fool you," warned



According to Denver's Others shared horror stories in which tickets appeared as soon as 8:02 a.m., just two minutes after street sweeping is scheduled to start — and similar situations right before the cleaning ends."Don't let a ticket in the morning fool you," warned u/DankKnightLP . "They will ticket you 2 minutes before the period ends as well! Move those vehicles!"According to Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure , residents are required to move their cars "so the sweepers can reach all the way to the curb line where dirt accumulates. The removal of debris also prevents storm sewer inlets from getting clogged." The season runs from April to November.