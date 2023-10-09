 Denver Broncos Fans Blame Sean Payton for Loss to NY Jets — and Nathaniel Hackett | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Broncos Fans Blame Sean Payton for Humiliating Loss to Jets — and They Should

Denver's coach seems to find fault in everyone but himself.
October 9, 2023
Sean Payton is now 1-4 as head coach of the Denver Broncos.
Sean Payton is now 1-4 as head coach of the Denver Broncos. Denver Broncos via YouTube
Share this:
Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton loves him some Sean Payton — so much so that he tends to blame anything bad that happens on someone/anyone else. But after his squad's puke-inducing 31-21 home loss to the New York Jets on October 8, fans are increasingly unwilling to buy Payton's brand of (with apologies to Deion Sanders) bulljunk.

And they shouldn't. Quarterback Russell Wilson's late-game fumble, which the Jets' Bryce Hall returned for a scoop-six, may have doomed Denver's comeback dream. But Payton essentially authored every gaffe, wrong move and shortfall during the contest as a whole, making him the undoubted owner of yet another embarrassing L in what's now almost certain to be a season full of them.

Payton's mistakes began in the off-season, when he went out of his way to rip his predecessor as bungling Broncos czar, current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — a move that turned what should have been an intriguing match-up into the equivalent of a personal showdown. Since then, he's consistently tried to avoid accountability for Denver's 1-3 start while also refusing to take action against defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (another ex-Broncos HC) despite his charges' monstrous ineptitude, as epitomized by a humbling by the Miami Dolphins that made the wrong kind of history.

And then there's Payton's propensity for throwing Russ Wilson under every bus, car, truck, scooter or tricycle in sight whenever he gets the chance, even though the quarterback has been among the brighter spots in the Denver lineup.

Until yesterday, that is.

Indeed, Wilson looked like the Hackett-directed version of himself far too often against the New Yorkers, holding the ball way too long when his protection broke down (which it did all the damn time). The Jets' first-quarter safety may have been aided and abetted by a moronic Payton play-call, but Wilson's awful execution sealed the deal. Same goes for yet another slothful second-half performance, when the offense looked like a dinosaur slowly sinking into the La Brea tar pits before a late touchdown brought the Broncos back to within three points.

At that point, the defense needed to step up, and it did, sort of. After a strong first quarter, the players tasked with slowing NYC reverted to their laughingstock form, allowing another Hall, running back Breece, to run wild in precisely the way ESPN pundits envisioned when they recommended in the days before the game that fantasy-football participants pick him up — because, after all, he was facing Denver. Only quarterback Zach Wilson's usual shakiness and a fourth-quarter interception by Pat Surtain II (who otherwise had a subpar outing, too) gave the Broncos a chance for redemption — until Wilson coughed up that opportunity. His fumble was Denver's third of the day, with supposed super-rookie Marvin Mims Jr. contributing the previous pair.

Still, the Broncos wouldn't have been in that position were it not for Payton. His problematic play-calling resulted in a pair of should-have-been touchdowns in the first half turning into field goals, and when the Jets made several successful second-half adjustments, such as assigning a spy to Russ to make sure he couldn't scramble for big gains, he came up with nothing to counter them. He may not have been directly outcoached by Hackett, whose job was made infinitely easier by Denver defenders' eagerness to let the Jets run all over them, but pretty much everyone else on the New York staff outsmarted him at every turn.

Wilson's final turnover prompted Payton to blast him on the sideline and beyond, and some Broncos loyalists on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter did so, too. But an increasing number are no longer willing to cut Payton the slack he seems to feel he deserves by royal right. Check out the twenty memorable posts below to see what we mean:

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending

Commentary: Boulder's Push of Coach Prime Is Hypocrisy at its Finest

Opinion

Commentary: Boulder's Push of Coach Prime Is Hypocrisy at its Finest

By Desi Cortez
Bettors Have Gone All In on Colorado and Deion Sanders This Year

Sports

Bettors Have Gone All In on Colorado and Deion Sanders This Year

By Catie Cheshire
Triangle Bar Owner Scott Coors Speaks Out About Closing Due to Homeless Encampments

LGBTQ+

Triangle Bar Owner Scott Coors Speaks Out About Closing Due to Homeless Encampments

By Bennito L. Kelty
Overland Becomes Latest Denver Neighborhood to Push Back on Homeless Micro-Community

Homelessness

Overland Becomes Latest Denver Neighborhood to Push Back on Homeless Micro-Community

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation