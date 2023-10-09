Broncos Fans Blame Sean Payton for Humiliating Loss to Jets — and They Should

And they shouldn't. Quarterback Russell Wilson's late-game fumble, which the Jets' Bryce Hall returned for a scoop-six, may have doomed Denver's comeback dream. But Payton essentially authored every gaffe, wrong move and shortfall during the contest as a whole, making him the undoubted owner of yet another embarrassing L in what's now almost certain to be a season full of them.
Payton's mistakes began in the off-season, when he went out of his way to rip his predecessor as bungling Broncos czar, current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett — a move that turned what should have been an intriguing match-up into the equivalent of a personal showdown. Since then, he's consistently tried to avoid accountability for Denver's 1-3 start while also refusing to take action against defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (another ex-Broncos HC) despite his charges' monstrous ineptitude, as epitomized by a humbling by the Miami Dolphins that made the wrong kind of history.
And then there's Payton's propensity for throwing Russ Wilson under every bus, car, truck, scooter or tricycle in sight whenever he gets the chance, even though the quarterback has been among the brighter spots in the Denver lineup.
Until yesterday, that is.
Indeed, Wilson looked like the Hackett-directed version of himself far too often against the New Yorkers, holding the ball way too long when his protection broke down (which it did all the damn time). The Jets' first-quarter safety may have been aided and abetted by a moronic Payton play-call, but Wilson's awful execution sealed the deal. Same goes for yet another slothful second-half performance, when the offense looked like a dinosaur slowly sinking into the La Brea tar pits before a late touchdown brought the Broncos back to within three points.
At that point, the defense needed to step up, and it did, sort of. After a strong first quarter, the players tasked with slowing NYC reverted to their laughingstock form, allowing another Hall, running back Breece, to run wild in precisely the way ESPN pundits envisioned when they recommended in the days before the game that fantasy-football participants pick him up — because, after all, he was facing Denver. Only quarterback Zach Wilson's usual shakiness and a fourth-quarter interception by Pat Surtain II (who otherwise had a subpar outing, too) gave the Broncos a chance for redemption — until Wilson coughed up that opportunity. His fumble was Denver's third of the day, with supposed super-rookie Marvin Mims Jr. contributing the previous pair.
Still, the Broncos wouldn't have been in that position were it not for Payton. His problematic play-calling resulted in a pair of should-have-been touchdowns in the first half turning into field goals, and when the Jets made several successful second-half adjustments, such as assigning a spy to Russ to make sure he couldn't scramble for big gains, he came up with nothing to counter them. He may not have been directly outcoached by Hackett, whose job was made infinitely easier by Denver defenders' eagerness to let the Jets run all over them, but pretty much everyone else on the New York staff outsmarted him at every turn.
Wilson's final turnover prompted Payton to blast him on the sideline and beyond, and some Broncos loyalists on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter did so, too. But an increasing number are no longer willing to cut Payton the slack he seems to feel he deserves by royal right. Check out the twenty memorable posts below to see what we mean:
Number 20:
Broncos fans wanting to blame everything on Wilson again and so is Sean Payton when our Offensive Line looked like this for most of the game. WTF do you want out of him? Our line sucks! https://t.co/5sHXO1bPI8— evie (@eviebauer727) October 8, 2023
Number 19:
Sean Payton.— GunnyJ (@GunnyJ) October 9, 2023
What a disappointment as a person.
He tries to blame one man for the shortcomings of the men under his charge.
JMO.
Number 18:
This team makes me want to scream. Somehow Wilson will get all the blame and he’s the only one doing anything good. Sean Payton scolding him for trying to escape this trash OL and fumbling is absurd.— Colorado Clock🦬🦬🦬 (@Colorado_clock) October 8, 2023
Number 17:
Yeah he has to blame someone even though Sean Payton was just our coaches by Nathaniel Hackett. Payton has been god awful for what was given up for him. Every second half is a fail.— Jeff White (@jeffwhitex) October 8, 2023
Number 16:
Sean Payton is to blame not Russ!— #Aura!Force1 (@auraforce1) October 8, 2023
Number 15:
My favorite part about the whole Sean Payton thing is, dude rode the coattails of Drew Brees for what, 10 years? And as soon as he leaves, he’s like, I’m not a good enough HC w/out Brees, and bails.— . (@BrandonBerasain) October 8, 2023
Knowing that, he deflects blame this season by blaming roster issues on Hackett
Number 14:
The most embarrassing thing in the NFL this year is Sean Payton continuing to try to blame Russell Wilson for all the coaching ineptitude he’s subjecting the Broncos to. Can’t wait to see the next Kevin James movie about this season.— Scott Vogelsberg (@scooterv13) October 8, 2023
Number 13:
Everyone is gonna want to blame Russell however where was his offensive line? Free runner off the edge. Can we just admit that Sean Payton is a failure this year. #BroncosCountry #NYJvsDEN— Frost (@deejaytimnice) October 8, 2023
Number 12:
Does that include Sean Payton? Not sure what he has done up to this point that has been impressive. Mike McGlinchey has been a horrible singing as well. That was a Payton guy. A lot of blame to go around bad teams find ways to lose.— Trevor salzman (@TrevorSalzman) October 8, 2023
Number 11:
Sean Payton blame masterclass incoming— John (@John304203676) October 8, 2023
Number 10:
And I don’t blame him at all! Russ actually played decently! And after that muffed punt, the Broncos call that dumb reverse and immediately give it back.— Your “ESP” Pal Brian (@BrianTenerowicz) October 8, 2023
Sean Payton has done a putrid job this year in Denver.
Number 9:
@AllbrightNFL just want to get ahead of the news. Who will Sean Payton be leaking his blame and excuses to this week?— chad smithers (@memphiscds) October 8, 2023
Number 8:
It’s partly Sean Payton’s fault. No throws down field till being down 11 with 5 minutes left. Wouldn’t be in that situation if you called some plays that actually threatened the defense. All it was in the 3rd and half the 4th were dink & dunk passes. https://t.co/FwWHNxe4WY— Hussband (@HulkingHuss) October 9, 2023
Number 7:
No one thinks none of this is Sean Payton’s fault. He’s the head coach. This is totally on him as much as anyone.— Omar (@Beastin25_8) October 9, 2023
Number 6:
How is @ColinCowherd going to spin today as something other than Sean Payton’s fault?— TexansATX (@TexansAtx) October 8, 2023
Number 5:
Sean Payton sucks right now that’s all that matters. He’s the laughing stock of the league after his comments this summer. “If this isn’t a playoff team I’ll be pissed.” “Last year was the worst coaching job” Idc what you say he sucks rn.— Depressed Broncos Fan (@SurtainMileHigh) October 9, 2023
Number 4:
What if I told you Sean Payton actually sucks.— Tim Sloper (@TSizzle24) October 9, 2023
Number 3:
Sucks to be Sean Payton. #AGNB#TakeFlight— Digital Josh (@essig_joshua) October 8, 2023
Number 2:
SUCK MY DICK SEAN PAYTON, RESPECTFULLY. https://t.co/F1XXBl1ZWR— Queens Bully (@QueensBully93) October 8, 2023
Number 1:
Sean Payton is worse right now so uh yeah maybe it’s the broncos fault.— Retreat6789 (@retreat67891) October 9, 2023