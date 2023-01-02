Our Ten Favorite Longform Stories in 2022

Throughout the year, Westword publishes more than a dozen new stories every weekday. Some are breaking news, some are guides to upcoming events, some are analyses of issues facing the metro Denver area. Our goal continues to be to cover, and uncover, what's going on in this town.
But we also know that sometimes, a story just needs more time and space to do it justice. And so every week, we continue to publish longform articles, too. Here are ten of our favorites from 2022, all still worth your time and attention today.
"Denver Tattoo Industry Had a Colorful History Before the Dark Events of December 27," by Emily Ferguson, January 19
At the end of December 2021, five people were victims of a killing spree that cut to the heart of the tattoo community, which had grown over the past four decades into major industry in Denver.
"Three Denver Skaters Got Plans Rolling for a New Denver Skate Park," by Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, March 15
Sometimes great ideas come from unlikely places. When a trio of middle-school students started pushing for a skate park in Southeast Denver, their Denver City Council rep listened.
"Dry Storage's Milling Mission Goes Far Beyond Colorado," by Molly Martin, March 8
Chef and restaurateur Kelly Whitaker is trying to change the world's food systems starting with his restaurants and mill, Dry Storage.
Sympathy for the Devil: Diama Luciano Is Ready to Test Denver's Metal," by Jason Heller, April 27
After co-founding the Colorado chapter of the nationwide Satanic Temple in 2017, this musician continued to sound off.
"The Unkindest Cut: Yes, My Catalytic Converter Was Stolen," by Thomas Mitchell, June 28
Denver led the country for thefts of a certain car part in 2022, and the crime hit close to home for one Westword staffer.
"South Park: 25 Real Colorado Locations from 25 Seasons," by Emily Ferguson, August 2
The country's most animated potty-mouthed kids were created by Coloradans Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who celebrated a big anniversary last year.
Cannabis Could Transform Moffat Into Kush, a Mecca of Marijuana Tourism," by Alan Prendergast, August 10
With Area 420 already established, a small town in the San Luis Valley is considering changing its name and its destiny.
"How the Walton Family Got Denver in the Bag," by Catie Cheshire, August 24
Before Rob Walton and his family anted up for the Denver Broncos, Walmart connections had already made their mark on Colorado. And the Kroenke/Walton crew are just beginning
"Faaar Out: John Denver Is Still Flying High, 25 Years After His Death," by Gil Asakawa, October 12
"Rocky Mountain High," first released in October 1972, became the unofficial anthem for Colorado long before the state legislature adopted it officially.
History Colorado's Stunning New Sand Creek Massacre Exhibit Rights a Wrong," by Patricia Calhoun, December 10
When the History Colorado Center opened in April 2012, one of its big displays was Collision, devoted to the Sand Creek Massacre. But descendants of tribal members who'd been there that dark day in 1864 said that the exhibit added insult to injury, and it took the state ten years to right that wrong.
