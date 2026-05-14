Politics & Government

AI, Guns and ICE: 10 Bills Passed by Colorado Lawmakers That You Should Know About

Legislators voted on over 600 bills this year.
By Hannah MetzgerMay 14, 2026
protesters at colorado state capitol
Protesters at the Colorado Capitol demonstrate against the Trump administration following the killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis a day earlier.

Chase Woodruff/Colorado Newsline
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The time for lawmaking is over, and change is on the way.

Colorado’s 2026 legislative session concluded on Wednesday, May 13, after 120 days of lawmakers voting on over 600 bills. Many of the bills passed will simply delegate state funds or clean up existing statutes, but others will have major impacts, including establishing legal protections against conversion therapy and expanding abortion access for college students.

Though they were approved by legislators, some bills still need Governor Jared Polis’s okay before they can become law. He has thirty days to take action.

In the meantime, here are ten of the most interesting bills Colorado lawmakers passed this year:

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ICE Agent Lawsuits

Immigration arrests have surged in Colorado since President Donald Trump began his second term with a focus on immigration enforcement and mass deportations. Senate Bill 26-005 allows Coloradans harmed during an immigration enforcement encounter with federal officers to sue for civil rights violations.

The bill passed with support from 61 out of 100 lawmakers. It is still awaiting the governor’s consideration.

Abortion on College Campuses

House Bill 26-1335 requires higher education institutions with on-campus student health centers to provide on-site abortion medication services by August 2027. Institutions with pharmacies on-site will be required to maintain a stock of abortion medication to dispense to students; those without pharmacies can submit a prescription to be filled at an off-campus pharmacy.

The bill passed with support from 64 out of 100 lawmakers. It is still awaiting the governor’s consideration.

AI in Therapy

House Bill 26-1195 restricts the use of artificial intelligence in psychotherapy services. The bill prohibits regulated professionals from using AI systems to diagnose a client, generate therapeutic recommendations or create treatment plans without review, or directly interact with clients in any form of therapeutic communication.

The bill passed with support from 97 out of 100 lawmakers. It is still awaiting the governor’s consideration.

Conversion Therapy Lawsuits

In March, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a 2019 Colorado law that banned conversion therapy for minors. House Bill 26-1322 creates a new protection against the discredited practice, allowing patients harmed by conversion therapy to sue the mental-health professionals who subjected them to it at any time, without being subject to the typical statute of limitations.

The bill passed with support from 64 out of 100 lawmakers. It is still awaiting the governor’s consideration.

House Bill 26-1322 would establish a cause of action for patients harmed by conversion therapy.

Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash

3D-Printed Firearm Ban

House Bill 26-1144 prohibits using a three-dimensional printer to make a firearm or a firearm component. This builds on a 2023 law that banned the possession, sale or transfer of unserialized “ghost guns,” which are often a result of 3D printing.

The bill passed with support from 63 out of 100 lawmakers. Polis signed the bill into law on May 4.

Sports Betting Protections

Senate Bill 26-131 places several restrictions on online sports betting platforms intended to curb problem gambling, including banning platforms from accepting more than six deposits from an individual in one day, targeting advertisements towards individuals under the age of 21, and using push notifications or text messages to solicit bets or deposits.

The bill passed with support from 70 out of 100 lawmakers. It is still awaiting the governor’s consideration.

Personal Data in Price Setting

Have you ever noticed that the price for a flight or hotel increases the more you search for them online? House Bill 26-1210 makes that kind of practice illegal in Colorado. The bill bans the use of surveillance data to set individualized prices or wages, including the use of a person’s search history, location, past purchases and personal characteristics.

The bill passed with support from 60 out of 100 lawmakers. It is still awaiting the governor’s consideration.

Kidfluencer Protections

Internet-savvy parents rack up millions of views — and sometimes millions of dollars — by sharing their kids’ lives online. But in most states, there’s no guarantee that the children will ever see any of that money. House Bill 26-1058 requires certain parents and guardians who feature minors in monetized online content to set aside a portion of their earnings into trust funds for the minors.

The bill passed with support from 87 out of 100 lawmakers. Polis signed the bill into law on May 4.

TikTok, YouTube, Google and the Motion Picture Association backed House Bill 26-1058.

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Retail Pet Sale Ban

House Bill 26-1011 prohibits pet stores from selling dogs and cats in Colorado. Supporters say the prohibition is intended to cut off demand for inhumane breeding mills, from which some pet stores source their animals.

The bill passed with support from 62 out of 100 lawmakers. Polis signed the bill into law on April 29.

Rideshare Safety

House Bill 26-1424 makes numerous changes to rideshare operations, such as Uber and Lyft, that are intended to improve safety. It requires large rideshare companies to conduct more frequent background checks on drivers, crack down on unauthorized driver account sharing, and ban individuals from being drivers if they have committed certain offenses. A similar bill passed last year but was vetoed by Polis.

The bill passed with support from 67 out of 100 lawmakers. It is still awaiting the governor’s consideration.

And a Few Failed Bills…

Here are some other interesting bills covered by Westword this session that ultimately failed to pass the state legislature:

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Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.

hannah.metzger@westword.com

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