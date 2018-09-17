Top Tweets F-Bombing Raiders' Jon Gruden After Shocking Broncos Win

Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden made plenty of Chucky faces during his team's loss to the Broncos on September 16.

Supporters of the Oakland Raiders and fans of the Denver Broncos don't typically agree on much. But after the Broncos' last-second 20-19 victory over the Raiders on Sunday, September 16, plenty of tweeting loyalists for both teams composed sentences that included the name of Oakland coach Jon Gruden and a certain F-word, albeit for very different reasons.

Raiders fans who were initially excited that Gruden had been lured from the broadcast booth by a ten-year, $100 million contract have been considerably less enamored of the human with the Chucky face since he traded away the squad's best player, Khalil Mack, amid a contract dispute. Still, all would have been forgiven if the Raiders had gotten off to a good start this season. But, no: The Black and Silver got blown out by the L.A. Rams in week one. And yesterday, while Oakland led Denver for all but six seconds, that snippet of time was the one that counted, thanks to the Broncos' Brandon McManus, who booted a field goal to clinch an improbable come-from-behind win.

This kick saved Case Keenum from lots of battering this week. The newly acquired quarterback piloted the Broncos to a 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks during his debut in orange, and while some observers were concerned about the three interceptions he notched en route to triumph, other pundits suggested that such errors could simply be "cleaned up," as if they were accidental spills in the kitchen.