Top Tweets F-Bombing Raiders' Jon Gruden After Shocking Broncos Win

Supporters of the Oakland Raiders and fans of the Denver Broncos don't typically agree on much. But after the Broncos' last-second 20-19 victory over the Raiders on Sunday, September 16, plenty of tweeting loyalists for both teams composed sentences that included the name of Oakland coach Jon Gruden and a certain F-word, albeit for very different reasons.
Raiders fans who were initially excited that Gruden had been lured from the broadcast booth by a ten-year, $100 million contract have been considerably less enamored of the human with the Chucky face since he traded away the squad's best player, Khalil Mack, amid a contract dispute. Still, all would have been forgiven if the Raiders had gotten off to a good start this season. But, no: The Black and Silver got blown out by the L.A. Rams in week one. And yesterday, while Oakland led Denver for all but six seconds, that snippet of time was the one that counted, thanks to the Broncos' Brandon McManus, who booted a field goal to clinch an improbable come-from-behind win.
This kick saved Case Keenum from lots of battering this week. The newly acquired quarterback piloted the Broncos to a 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks during his debut in orange, and while some observers were concerned about the three interceptions he notched en route to triumph, other pundits suggested that such errors could simply be "cleaned up," as if they were accidental spills in the kitchen.
Not so fast. The Broncos went three-and-out during their first three possessions on Sunday, and during the fourth, Keenum spoiled a huge run by super-rookie (and CU Boulder alum) Phillip Lindsay by throwing an insta-pick of the torturous variety. As a result, Denver laid a goose egg during the first half, heading into the locker room with a 12-0 deficit.
To Keenum's credit, he once again proved to have bad-performance amnesia, leading the Broncos to twenty second-half points.
The results weren't pretty, and his accuracy remains erratic. You can bet the better teams on Denver's schedule (read: the Kansas City Chiefs, whose new QB, Patrick Mahomes, looks fabulous) are licking their chops. But for now, the Broncos are 2-0 (as they were last season, before the wheels came off), and Mile High tweeters celebrated by dropping F-bombs on Gruden. So, too, did Raiders lovers, many of whom blame the coach for the embarrassing beginning to his latest tenure on an NFL sideline.
Jon Gruden: Bringing people together. See what we mean by counting down our picks for the twenty most memorable (and most profane) tweets below.
Number 20:
Since day 1 I always said, Fuck Gruden! https://t.co/D810YsCGjM— GatorJay805SouthSideGod (@AndresFromGuad) September 17, 2018
Number 19:
@Raiders y’all booty af!! Fuck y’all and Fuck Gruden— Rambo (@r_breeeeezy) September 17, 2018
Number 18:
FUCK THE RAIDERS BABY NOT TODAY GRUDEN NOT TODAY— Roo (@AnDRoo_952) September 17, 2018
Number 17:
All y'all raiders fans that was all hyped up cuz they got gruden mad as fuck right now— Mr.Na$ty (@Oakland73rd) September 17, 2018
Number 16:
@TheRyanHess @Saggy_Monkey the Raiders are so much more unlikable with Gruden. Fuck them.— Dont Follow Me, Dumbass (@RealNoDeuces) September 16, 2018
Number 15:
Maybe should have traded Khalil Mack. God Gruden is a stupid stubborn fuck head https://t.co/QExZI7xDNU— OcRaider (@OcRaider714) September 16, 2018
Number 14:
Hahaha fuck you Gruden. Fucking trash coach. Stole tony dungy’s, teams got worse until he was canned, and now he robbed the raiders of millions. https://t.co/Um1pQMXMZf— nas* (@nass_9) September 17, 2018
Number 13:
Fuck gruden.... he is a selfish asshole with NO TALENT. Got rid of all the other talent that would interfere with his money and now he's going to sit there and quit halfway through the year cuz he realize he bit off way more than he could chew and fucked the Raiders up for life— Cj Hopson (@cj_hopson) September 16, 2018
Number 12:
@Raiders Fire Gruden! He’s a dumb fuck! Sorry John! Games past you. You don’t run on 3rd down. You pass! Dumbass! Can’t blame @derekcarrqb for this. this is the shit that kills games! 0-2. Thank you!!— Raider4Life (@TexasTonyRaider) September 16, 2018
Number 11:
I said this too lmao gruden literally came to fuck the WHOLE raiders franchise up! It's like cheating on a ex, getting them back, but not expecting some revenge. STUPID— Juanito Emilio Lopez Sr. (@JayNin0) September 16, 2018
Number 10:
Jon gruden got a 10 year contract, doesn’t even wanna coach and traded the best raider in years. fuck this team— tall boy (@ThatStonerPoet) September 16, 2018
Number 9:
Raiders always find a way to ruin my day. Pathetic ima go cry now fuck jon gruden— Silvestre Arzate (@arzate1997) September 16, 2018
Number 8:
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO FUCK GRUDEN FUCK THE RAIDERS AND FUCK THE HATERS— Broncos 2-0 (@JDayz3) September 16, 2018
Number 7:
AHAHAHA FUCK THE RAIDERS FUCK MARK DAVIS FUCK JON GRUDEN— Robespierre Turgeon (@Chigurh_Crash) September 16, 2018
Number 6:
Fuck Jon Gruden and Mascara Boy! Let go Broncos! #BroncosCountry— Hunter Freytag (@HunterFreytag) September 16, 2018
Number 5:
Lmao like fuck the broncos but it’s even better seeing Jon Gruden get beat. that fool is a joke lmao he thinks he’s God— Conner (@ConnerElsass) September 16, 2018
Number 4:
Great job #Broncos fuck #Gruden— Ronald Almonor (@RonaldAlmonor) September 16, 2018
Number 3:
Fuck Jon Gruden— Bad News Broncos (@BadNewsBroncos) September 16, 2018
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Number 2:
2-0!!! Fuck you $100 million waste of money, Gruden!! #Broncos— Keegan Haag (@THEkeeganhaag) September 16, 2018
Number 1:
Fuck Gruden and Fuck the Raiders Go Broncos— Ryne Craft (@R_G_C16) September 16, 2018
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!