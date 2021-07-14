Why Serial Rapist Tre Carrasco Got 136 Years to Life

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Serial rapist and kidnapper Tre Miekale Carrasco is being locked up for the long haul. At his July 9 sentencing hearing, Arapahoe County District Judge Ben Leutwyler gave Carrasco a sentence of 136 years to life, telling him, "I am fully convinced, 100 percent, that there is no woman safe in America if you are out of prison."

This statement is backed by the contents of the arrest affidavit filed against Carrasco. It tracks his transition from a young teen offender who broke into the homes of women to touch their feet to a young man (he's now 26) whose proclivity for extreme sexual violence did untold damage across two states.

The offenses that led to Carrasco's most recent arrest began after his February 1, 2019, release from a Kansas correctional facility, where he'd been transferred following a violation of parole imposed after he was found guilty of sex crimes against a woman he attacked while she was jogging. He fled Kansas for Colorado, but not before committing another sexual assault near the Fort Hays State University campus. In the days that followed, prosecutors said he carjacked a woman outside of a 24 Hour Fitness in Aurora and sexually assaulted an au pair in Cherry Hills Village before he was finally taken into custody.

Because of court delays prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carrasco didn't face judgment until May, and after a five-day trial, an Arapahoe County jury found him guilty of second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of criminal trespass, attempt to influence a public servant, false reporting, and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

At the July 9 sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Casey Brown, who prosecuted the case, described Carrasco as "a predator.... This is not a defendant who can exist out in society without perpetrating on women. He feels entitled to his victims, and he has left a wake of destruction behind him."

This viewpoint was echoed by Judge Leutwyler, who told Carrasco that if he was on the loose, "you will continue to rape people...because you want what you want, and nothing will stand in the way except the government. You are a threat to every female in our country...and I must do what I can to promote community safety."

Carrasco has now been transferred to the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility. Click to read the Tre Miekale Carrasco arrest affidavit.