Reader: Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor...

At the end of the week, cities around the country, including Denver, were getting ready for massive deportation actions by Immigration and Citizenship Enforcement slated for early June 23. But on June 22, President Donald Trump tweeted that the plan was off for at least two weeks "to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!"

The actions may be off for now, but the discussion of immigration and ICE is just heating up.

Says Jarnie:

Related Stories Colorado Latino Festival Canceled Amid Threats of ICE Raids

Imaginary lines to separate humans. Fucking retarded.



Adds Ross:

Free them all.



Responds Debbie:

You do realize that being in this country illegally is a crime right? Which makes them criminals...you get that, right?



Ter replies:

We don't deport white people for crime...et them stay! Seeking asylum is not a crime.



Suggests Fred:

Go after the companies hiring illegals and fine them and take away their business licenses. No work, no illegals.



Says Alex:

Thank you brave men and women at ICE for your service. The majority appreciates what you are doing!



Responds Alexander:

"Brave men and women at ICE," yeah. Whatever would we do if it weren't for ICE locking children up in cages so packed full that they need to stand on top of toilets just to breathe? What would we do without ICE to send migrants who are in dripping wet clothes into an all metal room purposefully kept at 50 degrees all day with no blankets or cover? What would we do without ICE tracking down human beings who have done nothing wrong and imprisoning them? If the majority appreciates ICE, then the majority are a bunch of psychopathic pieces of shit....



Explains Tmiah:

What this country needs to do is disincentivize illegal aliens from wanting to come here in the first place, incentivize illegal aliens already here to self-deport and not come back unless they can do so legally, and support the men and women who are dealing with this border crisis in every way possible. It is American citizens (including legal immigrants) that CBP and ICE are defending and protecting from criminals (crossing our border illegally makes you a criminal) while trying to stop our entire nation from running out of resources and becoming a third world country. And they do it all under some of the harshest of conditions. They should be applauded for doing what is unfortunately turning into a thankless job by some misguided malcontents who refuse to grasp the seriousness of the situation.



And Kristoph concludes:

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door! The Statue of Liberty.

When news broke on June 22 that Denver was one of the ten cities targeted for a major ICE operation, Mayor Michael Hancock released this statement: "We are an inclusive, compassionate and welcoming city, and the the threats of this White House, which are only a distraction from its failures, will never weaken our resolve."

And Congresswoman Diana DeGette also weighed in: "What this administration is doing to these immigrant families is shameful. Instilling fear in the hearts of families across the country by announcing these nationwide raids, while continuing to lock up kids at the border, is not who we are as a country. The people who are fleeing to this country are often doing so out of desperation. We should be doing everything we can to help them, not tearing families apart.”

Now Trump has given Congress two weeks to do just that.

What do you think of Trump's latest move? This country's immigration policies? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.