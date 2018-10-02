 


Demaryius Thomas making a valiant but vain effort to reach an overthrown pass from quarterback Case Keenum that would have resulted in a victory for the Denver Broncos.
Twitter Explodes Over Denver Broncos' Choke Job Versus the Chiefs

Michael Roberts | October 2, 2018 | 6:30am
On Twitter, both Denver Broncos fans and haters consistently used the word "choke" to describe the team's 27-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the October 1 edition of Monday Night Football.

Which is a damn good indication that there was a whole lot of gagging goin' on.

The Broncos' collapse was historic; it marked the first time that the squad had blown a ten-point, fourth-quarter lead at home since 2004. And the pain of witnessing it was magnified by circumstances.

Pretty much every objective Denver loyalist expected the Chiefs to deliver a prime-time humiliation, given the emergence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the most exciting young player to enter the league in years. But rather than laying down and allowing themselves to be steamrolled, as the Colorado Rockies had versus the Los Angeles Dodgers in a contest earlier in the day that determined the National League West champ, the Men of Orange not only acquitted themselves well against KC, but seemed on the road to triumph by building a 23-10 advantage.

But during the final frame, everything went to hell. The Broncos' offense under Keenum, which had generally been efficient up until then, suddenly evaporated, while Mahomes did his best A Star Is Born impression, repeatedly evading a fearsome pass rush from Von Miller and company to deliver the goods, not to mention a go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to go.

That gave Keenum a chance for some last-ditch heroics of the sort he demonstrated during Denver's week two W against the Oakland Raiders. But after maneuvering his cohorts into the Chiefs' end of the field, he badly overthrew a wide-open Demaryius Thomas for what would have been the dagger, forcing a fourth-down hook-and-lateral attempt that wasn't well executed — though it left the attendees at Mile High Stadium feeling like they had been.

Afterward, frustrated folks took to social media to castigate Keenum, head coach Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator Joe Woods and plenty of others, while lovers of the Chiefs and other Broncos rivals exalted using very similar terminology.

Choke, choke, choke.

See what we mean by counting down our picks for the most memorable tweets about this particular catastrophe.

Number 20:

Number 19:

Number 18:

Number 17:

Number 16:

Number 15:

Number 14:

Number 13:

Number 12:

Number 11:

Number 10:

Number 9:

Number 8:

Number 7:

Number 6:

Number 5:

Number 4:

Number 3:

Number 2:

Number 1:

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

