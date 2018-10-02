Twitter Explodes Over Denver Broncos' Choke Job Versus the Chiefs

Demaryius Thomas making a valiant but vain effort to reach an overthrown pass from quarterback Case Keenum that would have resulted in a victory for the Denver Broncos.

On Twitter, both Denver Broncos fans and haters consistently used the word "choke" to describe the team's 27-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the October 1 edition of Monday Night Football.

Which is a damn good indication that there was a whole lot of gagging goin' on.

The Broncos' collapse was historic; it marked the first time that the squad had blown a ten-point, fourth-quarter lead at home since 2004. And the pain of witnessing it was magnified by circumstances.