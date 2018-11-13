 


Twitter Reaction to Amazon HQ2 Bypassing Denver: "Bullet Dodged"
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com

Twitter Reaction to Amazon HQ2 Bypassing Denver: "Bullet Dodged"

Michael Roberts | November 13, 2018 | 6:30am
Denverites aren't bemoaning the news that Amazon will be splitting its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, between two East Coast areas: Long Island City in the New York City borough of Queens, and the Crystal City section of Arlington, Virginia.

Indeed, most of the responses from locals on Twitter land in the zone between relief and delight.

When Denver was named one of twenty finalists for Amazon HQ2 in January, folks concerned about out-of-control growth and rising housing costs offered a notably mixed reaction. Wrote one Westword reader: "If this happens, it'll be the kiss of death. I really will have to leave Denver."

Doubts that Amazon was serious about the Mile High City began surfacing shortly thereafter, with the New York Times suggesting that the company was trolling most of the finalist communities for the purposes of data mining. And last month, Governor John Hickenlooper, who'd initially cheered Denver's top twenty status, suggested that Denver was no longer in the running for the facility. During an interview on Colorado Public Radio, he asked the rhetorical question, "Wouldn’t they rather have their second big hub on the East Coast?"

Turns out the answer is yes — but Amazon, which is based in Seattle, has continued to play games in regard to Denver's status. A few days after Hickenlooper's remarks, we received an email from the corporation in regard to what was described as exciting news under embargo. It turned out to be about the opening of a new retail store in Park Meadows mall.

The official announcement from Amazon is still orthcoming, and it's possible Colorado will be thrown a bone of some type. But right now, most locals are happy that Denver finished out of the money. See what we mean by counting down our picks for the twenty most memorable Tweets about Denver and HQ2.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

    Send: