Twitter Reaction to Amazon HQ2 Bypassing Denver: "Bullet Dodged"

Denverites aren't bemoaning the news that Amazon will be splitting its second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, between two East Coast areas: Long Island City in the New York City borough of Queens, and the Crystal City section of Arlington, Virginia.

Indeed, most of the responses from locals on Twitter land in the zone between relief and delight.

When Denver was named one of twenty finalists for Amazon HQ2 in January, folks concerned about out-of-control growth and rising housing costs offered a notably mixed reaction. Wrote one Westword reader: "If this happens, it'll be the kiss of death. I really will have to leave Denver."

Doubts that Amazon was serious about the Mile High City began surfacing shortly thereafter, with the New York Times suggesting that the company was trolling most of the finalist communities for the purposes of data mining. And last month, Governor John Hickenlooper, who'd initially cheered Denver's top twenty status, suggested that Denver was no longer in the running for the facility. During an interview on Colorado Public Radio, he asked the rhetorical question, "Wouldn’t they rather have their second big hub on the East Coast?"

Turns out the answer is yes — but Amazon, which is based in Seattle, has continued to play games in regard to Denver's status. A few days after Hickenlooper's remarks, we received an email from the corporation in regard to what was described as exciting news under embargo. It turned out to be about the opening of a new retail store in Park Meadows mall.

The official announcement from Amazon is still orthcoming, and it's possible Colorado will be thrown a bone of some type. But right now, most locals are happy that Denver finished out of the money. See what we mean by counting down our picks for the twenty most memorable Tweets about Denver and HQ2.

Number 20:

Denver natives reaction to reports Amazon going somewhere else pic.twitter.com/Mo9yK57giO — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 13, 2018

Number 19:

As a native of Denver I am happy that Amazon is going elsewhere. We don't have the infrastructure to handle more transplants. More importantly the CO we know and love; our culture, values, and lifestyle is become extinct with the massive growth and influx @KyleClark @nexton9news — Traci Davis (@TraciDavis303) November 13, 2018

Number 18:

Sucks to be a New Yorker or Virginian, tbh. I'm soooooooo glad Amazon didn't come to Colorado. https://t.co/XRguKeMbgD — Vikky Storm - Spooky Sea of Ghosts (@deathpigeon) November 13, 2018

Number 17:

Denver breathes a sigh of relief as Amazon picks New York and Virginia for new headquarters https://t.co/ng8lfFn8eC — TheRabidSmiley (@TheRabidSmiley) November 13, 2018

Number 16:

Number 15:

.@amazon good call with Crystal City Northern Virginia--DC itself would've been better but maybe liberal politicians didn't cut them good enough tax/reg. deal



NY-ehhhh (love NY, it's just business folks lol).



Denver, Miami, Atlanta all superior options long-term#AmazonHQ2 — KnightSnake (@777RIT) November 13, 2018

Number 14:

I was rooting for Denver and Dallas. Crystal City is already crowded, so I'm not sure how that will work. Not excited about the traffic. — Nadia P. (@DomainSushi) November 13, 2018

Number 13:

The part I don't understand is why locate Amazon HQ2 to an area expected to be under water in 100 years? If I were Bezos I would pick a place with higher altitude... say Denver. No relocation charge in the future. This is a waste of cash in a flood zone. — Chip Faust (@ChipFaust) November 13, 2018

Number 12:

What exactly would be the point of that? Why? What’s cool about trying to jumpstart Minneapolis into being a tech hub that it isn’t when you already have momentum in other places? You might as well try to make Denver into a cool new finance hub. — Charlie O'Donnell (@ceonyc) November 13, 2018

Number 11:

I am sure there are as many Denverites who are relieved as there are disappointed. I am definitely in the pro-HQ2 camp and wish Amazon had selected Denver. Regardless, I think #Denver has positioned itself to be a major player in the global economy. https://t.co/j2S1z07bp9 — Greg Hill, JD, CAE (@GregHillCO) November 13, 2018

Number 10:

Amazon is not coming to denver god bless — hey!!! (@noscopebirdIDer) November 13, 2018

Number 9:

Glad Denver didn't get it. Amazon still has a presence here but won't run the city. https://t.co/jqQyvxVJJF — See-Oh-Dee-Why (@Nuggets_Nation) November 13, 2018

Number 8:

Number 7:

My finances thank Amazon for not picking Denver for HQ2. — Becca (@frogtosser) November 13, 2018

Number 6:

I wanted Denver for selfish reasons, but based on my convos with Amazon employees, this was not the location(s) they preferred. Bummer that they couldn’t have selected a city in desperate need of such an infusion. https://t.co/TYZraFv3I5 — Matt (@The_UnReal_Matt) November 13, 2018

Number 5:

Well, everyone who didn’t want Amazon HQ2 to come to Denver: it appears that your greatest wish is coming true! So happy for you! — Bret Saunders (@Bretontheradio) November 13, 2018

Number 4:

I kept telling them - don't pick Denver or Boulder ... we don't have the road infrastructure, the schools, the water supply OR a world class public transportation system AND somehow... our folks like it that way@Amazon listened... Yay — Ivan Tuma (@IvanTumaJr) November 13, 2018

Number 3:

It is a huge relief that @amazon isn’t coming to #Colorado we couldn’t afford the burden of HQ2 or 3. — Hunter Mortensen (@Co_HunterM) November 13, 2018

Number 2:

Only reason I wanted the Amazon shit in Denver was for the hyper loop lol — Rami Zissou (@Stache_money) November 13, 2018

Number 1: