Tyler Polumbus Returns on Altitude Sports Radio

Just weeks after Tyler Polumbus's contract was allowed to expire at 104.3 The Fan to make room for high-profile new hire Derek Wolfe on the station's popular weekday-afternoon show The Drive, the former Bronco has landed a new gig. He's the co-host of the renamed Polumbus, Hastings and Dover program, which airs from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays on Altitude Sports Radio, at 92.5 FM. And his debut is set for today, October 24.
The move wasn't a big surprise: In Westword's October 10 post about Altitude Sports Radio's rising listenership, as well as its parent company's ongoing battle with Comcast, longtime host Vic Lombardi complimented Polumbus, and while Dave Fleck, general manager and senior vice president of KSE Radio, wouldn't confirm that he'd made overtures to the onetime offensive-line stalwart, he dropped some heavy hints. "Tyler Polumbus is a hometown guy and an outstanding human being," he said, "and wherever he ends up in broadcasting — and I'm sure he will end up somewhere — he'll be a real asset."
Polumbus came to The Fan in 2019 following the departure of ex-Broncos and CU Buffs favorite Alfred Williams, who'd jumped to KOA after making his name behind the microphone in tandem with a pro's pro, Darren "D-Mac" McKee. The former Super Bowl champ, who wrote a touching public letter announcing his retirement from football, had gotten his start in broadcasting at Orange & Blue Radio, an all-Broncos station that quickly flopped. But at The Fan, where he was initially teamed with D-Mac and another former Bronco, Nick Ferguson, he had blossomed into an excellent commentator with strong, clearly expressed opinions. The D-Mac/Polumbus combo seemed built to last.
But that was not to be. At 3:20 p.m. on September 18, during the Broncos' way-too-close-for-comfort victory over the Houston Texans, Polumbus tweeted, "My contract at The Fan has come to an end. Thank you to all of the listeners that made the last 3 years a joy. We laughed & created memories, we consoled each other through the Broncos rough years, & together we did so much good through Pedal W/Polumbus To Beat Ovarian Cancer."
At the time, an insider at The Fan would only say that Polumbus's contract was allowed to lapse due to "a unique opportunity" to obtain the services of a notable new partner for D-Mac. That turned out to be Wolfe, an outsize personality from the Broncos' last Super Bowl squad. During Wolfe's first weeks on the job, though, he and D-Mac have been trying to iron out a few kinks.
For his part, Polumbus continued to maintain a strong social-media presence while rumors abounded about where he might land. Then, on October 21, Altitude Sports Radio confirmed his hiring with this statement from Fleck: "We are so very excited to add Tyler to our new midday P.H.D. show. He’s more than just a former player, he’s a respected member of the community who’s excelled both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Having Tyler as part of Altitude Sports Radio allows us to reconfigure our daily lineup, while adding a great voice to the station."
Later that day, Polumbus guested on the second hour of the Altitude Sports Radio afternoon-drive roundup hosted by Nate Kreckman and Andy Lindahl, and rather than going on at length about the new gig, he immediately leaped into Broncos banter and analysis as if he hadn't been off the air for a month. Click to hear him in action.
Since the Altitude Sports Radio gig is midday, Polumbus won't be going head-to-head with D-Mac and Wolfe, but that doesn't mean it'll be easy sledding. On The Fan at that time is Stokley and Zach, currently the best sports-radio show in Denver. But Polumbus, whose new teammates are Scott Hastings and Josh Dover, certainly has the skill to compete at a high level — and Denver radio should be the better for it.