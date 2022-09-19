"Holy F*CKBALLS:" Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Nathaniel Hackett Despite Win

An indication of how quickly the situation has soured: Some tweeters actually argued for the return of Hackett's predecessor, the dyspeptic and much-despised Vic Fangio. To quote one frustrated fan: "Holy FUCKBALLS."
The reasons Hackett has tumbled from favor so quickly are many. The former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator was supposed to transform the Broncos into a scoring juggernaut with the help of expensive new quarterback Russell Wilson, but somehow the squad has only managed to register sixteen points in each of its two games to date, despite subpar competition; the Texans are widely regarded as one of the worst outfits in the NFL. Moreover, Wilson and company have repeatedly squandered opportunities to put up touchdowns, settling for two field goals in six visits to the red zone so far this year.
The team certainly looks undisciplined. The thirteen penalties recorded on Sunday (twelve of them were accepted) followed a dozen against the ’Hawks, and one of them was a delay of game directly attributable to Hackett's indecision about whether he should bring in kicker Brandon McManus or try to convert a fourth down. The five-yard reversal wound up forcing a punt — the most tangible example of how Hackett's clock management skills are at Fangio-like levels of ineptitude.
To make matters worse, Wilson looked uncomfortable for much of the tilt, and even after his accuracy improved during the second half, he still managed to complete just fourteen of 31 tosses for an anemic 211 yards. That's Drew Lock territory — and given the injury woes on the offensive line (Billy Turner still hasn't played, and Quinn Minerz was shelved on Sunday, too) and among the receiving corps (Jerry Jeudy suffered a rib injury, and KJ Hamler hasn't healed as hoped), the situation could get worse before it improves. Oh, yeah: The Broncos' two best defensive players, safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Pat Surtain II, are hurt, too.
All of these factors put incredible pressure on Hackett to right the ship next weekend, when the Broncos face their best opponent to date: the San Francisco 49ers, with Jimmy Garoppolo back under center because QB-of-the-future Trey Lance fractured his ankle. If he does, this marriage could still be saved. And if not, couples counseling will definitely be in order.
Continue to count down our picks for the top twenty tweets hacking at Hackett:
Number 20:
Hackett looks as bad as Fangio! HORRIBLE GAME AND CLOCK MANAGEMENT. Play calling leaves A LOT to be desired. A LOT! We’re not KC. RUN THE DAM BALL WITH JAVONTE WILLIAMS. Stop trying to be cute. Lay some dam wood!!! San Fran Next. #BroncosCountry #LetsRide— Frost (@deejaytimnice) September 19, 2022
Number 19:
They both suck, Hackett needs serious help How the heck does a first year head coach not have an offensive coordinator Here we go, Fangio did the same thing only on defense!!! Someone has got to step in and realize this does NOT work. It’s obvious right!— Robyn Vaeth (@RobynVaeth) September 19, 2022
Number 18:
Is it wrong to say this team with fangio would be much better lol?? Hope Hackett figured it out but he looks in way over his head— 5280 no more PAIN (@MileHighBalling) September 19, 2022
Number 17:
Hackett is the same as fangio. It’s unbelievable how inept he is. 2 games in and its clear the broncos fucked up— Lil Sweeeeet (@lilsweeeet2000) September 19, 2022
Number 16:
@MRiceKOA Hackett needs to learn what Fangio couldn’t learn in his time. Either be a head coach, or be a coordinator. His game management is atrocious, and his attention should be on one or their other, not both. Give up the play calling duties.— JøΞ Rϓaή (@_joe_ryan) September 19, 2022
Number 15:
Just when you think that the Broncos cannot get a worst HC than Fangio or Joseph the Broncos find and sign Hackett..that looks worst than them...— Vic (@vic_cupra) September 19, 2022
Pathetic.
Number 14:
With Fangio it was a bad decision or two every few games. Hackett has had MAJOR coaching fails in 100 percent of his games as HC. If you aren’t alarmed, you should be— Brady Hull (@Hullshow) September 19, 2022
Number 13:
I hated the Russell Wilson trade, still do. Broncos paid waaaaaay too much.— TK (@TKeck44) September 19, 2022
Yup, just the second game, but it's obvious Hackett is clueless and isn't going to figure it out any time soon. We all heard this same "Give it time" stuff with Joseph and Fangio.
Number 12:
Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett pic.twitter.com/7l3YfvCrKl— Logan (@KayRuth2125) September 19, 2022
Number 11:
#broncos please fire Hackett before he destroys a promising season. Bring back Fangio. He couldn't derail a season as bad as this.— Phil Wyett (@pwyett22) September 19, 2022
Number 10:
Man, its incredible the skill that the Broncos have to sign bad coaches....Joseph, Fangio and now Hackett...the guy sucks big time.— Vic (@vic_cupra) September 18, 2022
Number 9:
Over-emotional homer rant:— Shattenjager777 (@shattenjager777) September 18, 2022
Nathaniel Hackett was hired to convince Aaron Rodgers to come to Denver. His gameday incompetence is evidence.
He needs to be removed as soon as possible. Bring back Fangio or Wade Phillips. As long as it's not Urban Meyer, it's probably an improvement.
Number 8:
Is Hackett a downgrade from Vic fangio???— Derek (@ShawkTreatment) September 18, 2022
Number 7:
Hackett has already out done Fangio— shane (@shane30495563) September 18, 2022
2 games in a row with 10 plus penalties
Number 6:
@Broncos ugly ugly football , can’t see any significant uplift from Fangio. Hackett has to be a positive play caller not just an “enthusiastic “ coach. By the way , it’s ok to run the ball , especially with @javontewill33 behind the line.— kaelinspops (@kaelinspops) September 18, 2022
Number 5:
This coaching staff is worse than Vance and Fangio. I can’t believe what I’m watching live. Hackett is horrible.— Twin (@Twin_Newkirk) September 18, 2022
Number 4:
Excuses, a pathetic one in fact. There's new NFL coaches every year, they don't look this incompetent. Hackett is making Fangio and VJ look like geniuses!— Broncos_Stats (@Broncos_Stats) September 18, 2022
Number 3:
Everyone complained about Vic Fangio, but he was given the definition of incompetence for qbs and offense every year. Hackett is supposed to be some offensive wizard, but holy shit is incompetent as a coach.— Wes (@Grouser_Hegle) September 18, 2022
Number 2:
We go from Fangio who thought TO roll over to Hackett who thinks there’s more than 3 each half pic.twitter.com/A6jToNg4Fo— Maris (@true_BroncosFan) September 18, 2022
Number 1:
Just when you Think Hackett can't do any worse, HE FUCKS UP AGAIN.— ~FUCKITY FUCKIN GO BRONCOS~ (@Gobroncos239) September 18, 2022
We went from Having Fangio see how many TimeOuts he could save though out the year to Hackett seeing how quickly and wildly he can blow them !!
Holy FUCKBALLS