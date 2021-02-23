Von Miller Criminal Investigation Moves to District Attorney

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

There's finally a new development in the criminal inquiry into Denver Broncos superstar Von Miller.

The Parker Police Department "has provided the results of its extensive investigation into the allegations against Von Miller to the 18th Judicial District, District Attorney's Office for review," according to a statement released moments ago.

In an email to Westword, Vikki Migoya, spokesperson for the 18th District DA's office, adds: "A charging decision has not been made. There is no filed case and no further information is available at this time."

Note that neither agency is saying precisely what potential offenses are being considered. Miller experienced two driving-related arrests in 2013 but has had no brushes with the law since then.

In the days following January 15, when the PPD's probe into Miller first went public, trade rumors have exploded. Miller's uncertain legal status could help the Broncos fend off public-relations blowback should the franchise choose to move on from the hero of Super Bowl 50; he was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Is there a financially feasible way for Miller to remain in orange?

Miller is entering the final year of a $114.5 million contract he inked in 2016; if he's on the roster, he'll count $22.15 million toward the Broncos salary cap. If he's not, the Broncos will save $18 million that the team can use to secure other talent.

A few weeks back, the likeliest beneficiary of such a windfall seemed to be Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, who was franchise-tagged last season and richly deserves a long-term contract. But now a new target has emerged: standout quarterback Deshaun Watson, who's clearly disgruntled with his current squad, the Houston Texans, and appears to be trying to force his exit. Should the Texans be unable to change his mind, multiple betting sites give the Broncos among the best odds to land him.

There's no indication that Miller's trade value has dropped because of the ongoing criminal investigation — but that could change should the district attorney's office move forward with charges.