Arrest Warrant Issued for Motorcyclist in "From Colorado Springs to Denver in Twenty Minutes" Viral Video

Police are going after the motorcyclist who filmed himself driving from Colorado Springs to Denver in only twenty minutes, posting a video of the risky ride that went viral last year.
An arrest warrant was just issued for 32-year-old Rendon Dietzmann of Texas, known by his YouTube name Gixxer Brah, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Dietzmann faces charges of menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 mph over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed, engaging in a speed contest and driving a vehicle without license plates.
As YouTuber Gixxer Brah, Dietzmann has garnered over 250,000 subscribers by posting videos of himself performing dangerous stunts on motorcycles.
In the September 2023 video, his motorcycle hits speeds of up to 180 mph while weaving between vehicles and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 25 to travel from Garden of the Gods Road to the Denver metro area in twenty minutes — a drive that usually takes at least an hour. The video reportedly received nearly 500,000 views in one week, but it has since been removed by YouTube for violating the website's community guidelines.
After the video was posted, "numerous drivers and online viewers" contacted law enforcement to report Gixxer Brah, according to the Colorado State Patrol, which says his actions "put hundreds of people in jeopardy."
Troopers say they identified Dietzmann as the motorcyclist in the viral video with help from the Dallas Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office.
“Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado,” Sergeant Troy Kessler says in a January 24 announcement of the Dietzmann arrest warrant. “We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others.”
The Colorado State Patrol is dedicating itself to targeting speed violations and aggressive drivers in the first three months of 2024, he adds.
“This is an extreme example, but sadly a real one,” Kessler says. “If you drive like this, you can expect to be arrested when you are located. This is the best outcome for a person who drives violently, since the smallest mistake could result in his death or that of an innocent person in the area."
Gixxer Brah mocked the news of his arrest warrant in posts on Instagram stories.
"Obviously edited," he wrote over a clip of the September 2023 joy ride. "Clearly was going [the] speed limit."