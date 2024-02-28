Westword Announces Partnership With News Revenue Hub

Producing local journalism and then providing free, unfettered access to those articles isn't cheap. From Westword's start as an alt-weekly back in 1977, we've never charged for the print edition, and today we are equally determined not to ever put up paywalls. Our membership program has helped bolster that commitment.
Over the past year in this ever-changing media landscape, you may have noticed some major updates to our membership program. And we aren't done yet.
We're excited to announce new perks and a new partnership with News Revenue Hub, a nonprofit group that helps news organizations like ours raise money so that we can concentrate on reporting.
Empowering Denver Journalism, One Member at a Time
“I am looking forward to growing alongside News Revenue Hub’s clientele base of local publications that are supported by local communities," says Lily Black, Westword membership manager.
"This partnership presents a unique opportunity for us to enhance our program's offerings and elevate our commitment to serving our loyal readers and members with even greater dedication and impact," she adds. "Together, we can build a stronger, more vibrant network that enriches our local journalism landscape."
Westword's three partner papers are also using the new platform.
"We're excited to add Voice Media Group's publications in Denver, Phoenix, Dallas and Miami to our growing cohort of for-profit publishers this year," says Abbey Gingras, director of consulting services for News Revenue Hub. "Our strategic fundraising and scaled technology is a great complement to Voice's diverse revenue mix. We look forward to helping them develop a strong membership program that galvanizes the deep relationships they already have with their communities."
Upcoming Members-Only Events
While we're asking for your support, we're giving back, too. Not just with more and better stories for our entire community, but with more intimate events for our members.
Westword has already hosted two members-only events, both happy-hour sessions in the office that focused on our food and arts coverage, and we released a beer collab with Odell Brewing. But now we have something bigger planned.
On April 11, we'll be at the renowned Mercury Cafe for our next members-only event, where we'll present a program on the boom in mushrooms and other psychedelics. News Editor Thomas Mitchell will chair a panel that will discuss the culture and upcoming laws surrounding psilocybin, DMT and other psychedelics that are now legal or decriminalized in Colorado. Members should watch their email for the invite.
Members also get discounted or even complimentary tickets to Westword signature events, including Out to Brunch, which will return to York Street Yards on Sunday, June 8, and Tacolandia, back at Civic Center on Saturday, July 13.
At the same time we've ramped up our membership program, we're ramping up our coverage plans for what promises to be a wild election season...so we could use your support now more than ever.