Shroom Service! Westword to Host Psychedelics Members-Only Event at Mercury Cafe

Curious about Colorado's new psychedelics rules? On April 11, Cannabis & Psychedelics Editor Thomas Mitchell will host a panel of experts at Mercury Cafe in downtown Denver.
February 15, 2024
Westword and a panel of experts are diving into Colorado's growing relationship with mushrooms and psychedelics. Find out more about the members-only event and how to attend below.
Denver is home to not one, but two trailblazing drug-reform movements, and Westword has been on the ground floor for both of them.

Just over a decade after Colorado took the first step into recreational cannabis sales, we're going through a similar trip with legal psychedelics. And, as with cannabis legalization, questions are burning through Colorado about what is allowed and what isn't. Are magic mushroom dispensaries and retail products coming? Just how "legal" will mushrooms and other psychedelics be? How much psilocybin is too much? Are $3,000 psychedelic retreats worth the money, or just a load of cow manure?

On Thursday, April 11, Westword Cannabis & Psychedelics Editor Thomas Mitchell and a panel of experts will walk you through these questions and more as part of a members-only discussion and Q&A at the Mercury Cafe.
Mitchell will be joined by Psychedelics Club of Denver's Jonathan Cherkoss and Ant Life owner Jacob Lemanski to talk about the culture and upcoming laws surrounding psilocybin, DMT and other psychedelics that are now legal or decriminalized in Colorado.

Denver's largest social club for psychedelics advocates, the Psychdelics Club of Denver has moved into the spotlight since Colorado voters approved Proposition 122 in 2022, hosting events at Mile High Station and the Sports Castle as well as monthly meetings at the Mercury Cafe. Just a few months ago, Cherkoss organized the country's first public magic mushroom growing competition, during which he and club members gathered over 500 submissions for lab analysis and research.

Lemanski, known for his event venue and vivid ant farms of the same name, has hosted dozens of cannabis and psychedelic-centric events since opening in 2022. This all came after he spent nearly 1,000 days traveling the world on a bicycle — and trying a few naturally growing mushrooms along the way.

How to attend
Become a Westword member by supporting our journalism and giving any amount. After you become a member, you'll get an email with the free invite. Already a member? Watch your inbox for the invite; spots are limited.

The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street; drinks and refreshments will be available for purchase from the Mercury.
