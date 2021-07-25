Work at Westword as a News-Reporting Fellow

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Would you like to see your own stories on this page? As part of its commitment to covering Denver, Westword is offering a paid news-reporting fellowship, with a start date in August.

Our fellowship program presents an unparalleled opportunity for young writers who wish to pursue a career in local watchdog journalism. Our fellowships are writing and reporting jobs. Our fellows don't compile listings, go for coffee or complete research for other writers; instead, they work intensively with an experienced mentor to produce high-impact locally reported journalism. This is not a remote position: Our office is open, with plenty of space to socially distance.

Our fellowships are six-month jobs that pay $650 per week, with benefits. You can learn more about the program here.

Interested parties should email a cover letter, résumé and writing/reporting samples to:

Andy Van De Voorde, Executive Associate Editor, Voice Media Group andy.vandevoorde@voicemediagroup.com