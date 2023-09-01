 Westword to Host First Members-Only Event September 14 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Membership

Westword to Host First Members-Only Event September 14

Support Denver journalism and hear from our editors, tour our office murals (five were added during COLORCON), and enjoy a performance of "Smokey the Coors Field Cat."
September 1, 2023
The Chad Bolsinger mural in the Westword office.
The Chad Bolsinger mural in the Westword office. Westword
Share this:
The first issue of Westword was published on September 1, 1977, making this our 46th anniversary.

We immediately made our mark on Denver: While driving around to distribute copies of the free paper, our rented U-Haul hit the marquee of the Continental Theater, knocking off the first three letters of that week's feature, MacArthur, and inadvertently advertising Dudley Moore's Arthur, which would not be released for another four years.

Moore is gone, and the Continental closed earlier this year. But Westword is still going strong.

Like the movie industry, the newspaper business has changed a lot over the years. Today you can read Westword on your laptop or phone, just as you can call up a movie. But we still publish a print edition every week, and like the online version, it's still free. Westword always will be.

But sustaining a free press can be expensive, and the advertising business is also in a state of flux. So in December 2019, Westword introduced a membership program, through which readers can make one-time donations or regular monthly contributions to support our work. The response has been immensely gratifying: Our membership keeps growing, and on Thursday, September 14, we'll celebrate our supporters with a meet-and-greet at the Westword office from 5 to 7 p.m.

After a long, hot summer, we're looking forward to cocktails and cool conversation with our smart, savvy supporters. At this arty party, you'll hear from me (telling old war stories about MacArthur) along with Culture Editor Emily Ferguson; grab a copy of our new Fall Arts Guide as well as our latest Westword reading list; get a tour of the murals both inside and outside the office (five were added during COLORCON last month); and be treated to a special performance of "Smokey the Coors Field Cat" by singer-songwriter Marty Jones, which commemorates the plight of the baseball stadium pet.

Through the years, Westword has hosted many events, including Tacolandia and the upcoming Feast. But this intimate members-only event will be a first.

"I am thrilled to be a part of planning the first of many members-only events at Westword," says Lily Black, our new membership manager. "This event is a testament to, and celebration of, the vibrant community that Westword has cultivated over the years. As a members-only affair, this 'arty party' is designed exclusively with our core supporters in mind. It's a recognition of the shared passion and enthusiasm that binds us together as readers, and it's a unique opportunity to engage with our publication in a whole new way.

"We look forward to welcoming our members to this exclusive event. Your support and engagement have made this possible. Thank you for being an essential part of Westword's journey."

Remember, this event is open only to Westword members, and space is limited! If you are already a member, watch your email inbox for the invite. If you're not yet a Westword member, join today for an invite to this event and to future editorial events. Thank you in advance for your support.

Come paint the town read!
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly PBS12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun

Trending

Room Service: What 245 Square Feet for $1,385 Looks Like at Art Studios

Architecture

Room Service: What 245 Square Feet for $1,385 Looks Like at Art Studios

By Catie Cheshire
First Denver Property Earns $999 Fine for Not Getting Rental License

Housing

First Denver Property Earns $999 Fine for Not Getting Rental License

By Catie Cheshire
Sexual Trail Predator Suspect's Mom Shows Up to Court, Watches Him Get Formally Charged

Crime

Sexual Trail Predator Suspect's Mom Shows Up to Court, Watches Him Get Formally Charged

By Chris Perez
Migrant Numbers Spiking Again in Denver, Many Are Staying

Immigration

Migrant Numbers Spiking Again in Denver, Many Are Staying

By Bennito L. Kelty
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation