Westword Welcomes Lily Black as Membership Manager, Announces New Perks

Our members help us continue to provide free, independent journalism to Denver. And we have a new leader — and perks — to help our membership community grow.
August 18, 2023
Art by Allie Seidel
A growing community of Westword members support our newsroom by giving any amount, either through a one-time gift or recurring membership. Because of this support, we are able to continue our mission of providing free journalism to Denver and surrounding communities. And we have some updates to share.

In June, we welcomed Lily Black to the team as our membership manager to lead and build out this initiative. Black oversees our readership revenue program for all of Voice Media Group’s publication websites (Westword, Dallas Observer, Miami New Times, Phoenix New Times). She moved to Colorado from North Carolina in 2019 after graduating from the University of North Carolina at Asheville with a degree in music business management.
Lily Black smiles in a dress
Lily Black joined the Voice Media Group team in June 2023 as membership manager.
Lily Black

Black has years of experience working in nonprofit fundraising and membership development, previously with Amp the Cause and Swallow Hill Music. Her background in music-centered event management overlaps with her love of the arts, culture and community engagement.

With her help, we are happy to announce a partnership with the Gaylord Rockies Resort. Support Westword by becoming a recurring member before August 31 for a chance to win a two-night-stay package at the Gaylord Rockies. Members can expect more community partnerships like this one in the future as a way to show our appreciation.

Members-only events

We're also happy to announce other member-exclusive benefits, such as editorial events, merch and tickets to our signature events (get ready for Feast on September 28!).

In September, Westword will host our first members-only event: a happy hour to celebrate the release of our annual Fall Arts Guide and discuss the Denver arts scene. Members will get a tour of the Westword office (and all of our murals, both inside and out), hear from our editors, and more. Stay tuned for more information.

About Westword’s membership program

From the day it was founded in 1977, Westword has been free to our readers. We remain dedicated to providing our local journalism to everyone at no charge, regardless of financial status. How do we do it? We've always relied on advertisers to generate the revenues that make our rent and pay our staff. Most of those early advertisers were local mom-and-pops, and their support meant we were able to give our newspapers away.

For several years now, media organizations large and small have been hit by a perfect storm of financial pressures. As readers shifted from print to online, advertising rates dropped. Tech giants began sucking up most of the remaining local advertising dollars. This shifting market has led us to completely rethink how we operate.

We remain committed to keeping our journalism free and avoiding paywalls or mandatory subscriptions. But the long-term challenges that organizations like ours face in generating advertising dollars aren't going away.

We want to keep covering Denver the way it deserves to be covered. That means remaining independent and avoiding paywalls — but still bringing in enough money to fund our journalism.

We recently sent our members a survey asking why they give. Here are some of the responses:
  • “I love being able to support local journalism. Westword has helped me feel connected to Denver and the people here.”
  • “I've lived in Denver since 1981 and have always read Westword, and supporting anything local is very important to me.”
  • “I want local journalism free from external funding influences."
What’s your reason? I hope you’ll consider becoming a member, and share any feedback or reasons for giving with Lily Black at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek became the editorial director for Voice Media Group in January 2023. She oversees all editorial aspects of VMG’s publication websites (Westword, Dallas Observer, Miami New Times, Phoenix New Times) and leads social media and SEO strategies. Originally from Green Bay, Wisconsin, Chelsey previously lived in Madison, Wisconsin, for nearly a decade and held roles in marketing, audience development and social media for The Capital Times, Madison Media Partners, Isthmus and Cheese Market News. Chelsey has a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies from UW-Milwaukee.
Contact: Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

