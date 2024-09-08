 Westword Summer Membership Campaign a Success | Westword
The Vote Is In: Westword Summer Membership Drive a Winner

As we start a new year and focus on the upcoming election season, we're thankful for our loyal readers.
September 8, 2024
Join the club at a members-only event at the Westword office. Jacqueline Collins
The first issue of Westword came off the press on September 1, 1977. Forty-seven years later, we still distribute a weekly paper around metro Denver, but we also publish at least a dozen stories every weekday on westword.com and share news on a number of other platforms that anyone can access for free.

But free journalism doesn't come cheap. And even as technology changed the journalism world, it changed advertising, our main source of funding. So six years ago, we introduced a membership program that encourages readers to support our newsroom. Our summer membership drive, which emphasized our work on the upcoming election, just ended, and the vote is in:

Our members are amazing! Our goal was to raise $14,500 through that drive, and we reached $19.633 — 135 percent of our goal.


Our readers write...

But gratifying as those numbers were, the dozens of comments that came with the contributions were even better:

"Like the information Westword brings on things to do, places to go and people to see. Thank you very much for your service to our community."

"I have been a fan for decades."

"Excellent coverage of stories that other news outlets do not cover."

"I appreciate the local and timely news and information."

"As a Denver resident, I enjoy your reporting on both casual and serious subjects around town."

"Westword has been around since I was a kid; i Would like it to be here for my kid."

"Westword is the voice of Denver."

On behalf of Westword, I'd like to voice our endless gratitude for your support. These contributions have allowed us to give paid internships to talented young journalists (our social media editor got her start here as an intern) and offer increased coverage of this complicated election season, most recently a roundup of the Denver measures on the November 2024 ballot.


More membership news

As thanks for your support, and as a way to further connect with our community, we've been hosting a number of members-only events, including the recent office concert with Grace DeVine. Coming October 3 is another can't miss show: bluegrass band High Lonesome. Current members will see invitations coming soon, but it's not too late to get on the list.

Yes, we're about to start another membership campaign. Donate in time, and you'll not only get new Westword merch, but you can come to that concert and meet the newsroom crew.

But until then, know that you have our very real gratitude for your support as we start another year.

What would you like to see from Westword in the coming months? My inbox is always open; reach me at [email protected].
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
