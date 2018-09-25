Invasion of the Millennials: Where They're Moving in Denver and Beyond

If you've been thinking Denver has seen an incredible influx of millennials in recent years, you're absolutely right. A new study shows how many of them have come to Colorado and where they're moving in Denver and other major cities.

The report, from RENTCafe, sets out to discover the zip codes that are millennial strongholds in the thirty biggest U.S. cities. But at our request, the folks at the site dug deeper into the data beyond the ten Denver and Front Range zips cited in their main offering, providing a wide range of facts and figures about thirty zip codes along the urban corridor. This additional information pinpoints where millennials have been flocking in recent years — and it turns out that Westword is at ground zero of the phenomenon.

The zip code for our Golden Triangle offices, 80203, has the sixth-largest share of millennials in the United States. A stunning 66 percent of the 20,515 people who live in the area fall within the 22- to 37-year age range the site uses in its definition of millennials.