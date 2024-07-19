How Many Denver Fountains Have Gone Dry?

Some of the most popular parks in Denver have notable fountains, but not all of them are operating right now. This includes Cheesman Park, where the fountains are being renovated and are expected to start flowing again before summer ends.
City Park has five of Denver’s eighteen fountains, but one fountain at City Park is currently down because of a stolen motor, according to Denver Parks & Recreation. Other popular spots like Washington Park and Sloan’s Lake Park both have large bodies of water for recreation but are fountainless.
Of the eighteen fountains across the Parks & Rec system, only half are operational at the moment. But unless they’re down for maintenance, fountains in Denver parks generally operate 24/7 from May 15 to October 15 if the weather cooperates, Parks & Rec adds.
Check out the full list of fountains below, starting with those that are operational right now, according to the city:
Working Fountains in Denver Parks
Seal Fountain
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
These adorable seals spray water into the air and their surrounding pool of water on the northwest end of Civic Center Park. Visible from Colfax, the seals are a favorite of Denver’s downtown dwellers.
Prismatic Fountain
City Park Lake, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
The fountain in the center of Ferril Lake shoots arcs of water into the air, adding to the ambience of the entire area. Those who rent a paddle or swan boat can get a closer look at this Denver fountain.
Sullivan Fountain
City Park Colfax Entrance
A quarter-mile promenade extends from East Colfax Avenue near East High School to City Park. The entrance to the promenade is dominated by this large, semi-circular fountain. It was restored in 2016 after falling into significant disrepair.
Lion’s Heads
City Park Colfax Entrance
These fountains are a subset of Sullivan Fountain. In both of the curved walls around the fountain and promenade sit small, semi-circular fountains composed of a lion’s head positioned above the mini-water features.
Thatcher Memorial Fountain
City Park, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
This fountain is a memorial to Joseph Addison Thatcher, who funded its construction. The robed figure at the center of the fountain is designed to represent the state of Colorado. Three smaller groups of people surround the main figure, which is meant to depict loyalty, learning and love — the virtues of the state.
Babi Yar Fountain
Babi Yar Memorial Park, 10451 East Yale Avenue
This park commemorates the Nazi massacre of Ukrainian Jews and others in Kiev during World War II. Its pathways are in the shape of the Star of David. A grove of linden trees represents the over 200,000 people killed at Babi Yar. The fountain is on one of the points of the Star of David pathway. Unlike most Denver Parks & Recreation fountains, it only operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cherry Creek Mall Fountain
West side of Cherry Creek Mall, near the parking garage
This fountain sits close to Cherry Creek behind the Cherry Creek Mall. During the summer, it's a cool respite for anyone walking or biking to the mall, as it’s right next to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Cherry Creek Park Fountain
Southeast corner of Steele Street and Bayaud Avenue
Also right next to the Cherry Creek Mall, this fountain sits in the narrow park that begins at Steele and Bayaud. It’s across from the Gates Tennis Center, a popular spot for enjoyers of racquet and paddle sports in Denver.
Downtown Children’s Fountain
Speer Park, 4382 Cherry Creek Trail
Across from Ball Arena sits a small park near Speer Boulevard. Most people will recognize the railroad bridge over the park, but there is also a working fountain in this space, marking the third working fountain in Denver alongside the Cherry Creek Trail.
Non-Operational FountainsCheesman Park Fountains
Below the Pavilion at Cheesman Park, 1599 East Eighth Avenue
Since this April, the parks department has been repairing the three fountains at Cheesman Park, all of which needed maintenance. Since the beginning of July, the fountain has been in the testing and calibration stage, and the parks department’s goal is to open them to the public before summer ends.
Children’s Fountain
City Park, 2001 Colorado Boulevard
This splash pad behind the Denver Museum of Nature & Science was working earlier this summer, but it’s currently down because of a stolen motor.
Block Fountain
Skyline Park, 1701 Arapahoe Street
Although the physical structure of this fountain remains for now, it is permanently closed as the city looks to redesign Skyline Park entirely.
Terrace Fountain
Skyline Park, 1701 Arapahoe Street
The other fountain in Skyline Park looks like a set of stairs with water cascading down the steps — when it’s working, that is. Because of the redesign and ongoing construction on the 16th Street Mall, this fountain is currently non-operational. However, Parks & Rec says the fountain is not permanently closed and is being considered as part of the mall and Skyline Park redesign projects.
Centennial Park/Elitch Gardens Fountain
Centennial Gardens, 1301 Elitch Circle
The parks department says it is working to repair the fountain as part of citywide maintenance after it was vandalized. This part of the park is surprisingly wonderful despite its proximity to major roads like Speer Boulevard and Interstate 25, with a gorgeous flower garden accompanying the fountain.
Benedict Fountain
Benedict Fountain Park, 401 East 20th Avenue
This tiny park in Denver’s urban core is meant to have a working fountain of its own, but it's currently dry. According to a Parks & Rec spokesperson, it is being redesigned for piping and plumbing reasons.
Beaumont Fountain
19th and Welton streets
This artistic fountain was built in 1974 to beautify traffic islands in downtown Denver. At the time, seventeen other works were commissioned with the same goal. Parks & Rec expects this fountain to be up and running soon, as it was recently vandalized and needed a plumbing repair, which is in progress now.
Hungarian Fountain
Hungarian Freedom Park, 901 East First Avenue
Since 1968 this small, triangular park off Speer Boulevard has commemorated the 1956 revolt of Hungarians against Soviet oppression. Unfortunately, a working fountain is currently not part of that commemoration, as it is being redesigned, according to a Parks & Rec spokesperson.
Pioneer Fountain
Intersection of Colfax Avenue and Broadway
Unlike its seal counterparts, this fountain near Civic Center Park in front of the Denver Post building doesn’t work. The parks department says it was a victim of vandalism.