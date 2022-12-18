Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Wolves Were Here Before We Were

December 18, 2022 6:32AM

The debate over wolves didn't end with the passage of Proposition 114.
More than two years after voters approved Proposition 114, which calls for reintroducing the gray wolf in the state by the end of 2023, Colorado Parks and Wildlife released the first draft of its long-anticipated Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.

The plan focuses on impact management and outlines measures that CPW can take to mitigate wolf conflict and help residents of Colorado, particularly ranchers, navigate the impacts of a reintroduced wolf population. “An impact-based approach recognizes that there are both positive and negative aspects of having wolves in the state,” Eric Odell, CPW species conservation program manager, said during a December 9 Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting to discuss the nine-chapter plan.

The CPW is taking public comment on the plan, and people are already howling, judging by the comments posted on our Westword Facebook post about the release of the wolf-reintroduction draft. Says Nick:
Should drop them downtown in Denver and Boulder.
Notes Vicki:
They are already in Northern Colorado at the Wyoming-Colorado border. We had three in Red Feathers at our cabin, and there have been livestock killed by them and wildlife also. Was a horrible bill to pass.
Responds Kenneth:
Ranchers are paid for predation loss. Please get educated.
Adds John:
One out of 45,000 cattle lost to wolves. Cost of doing business. You don't have to be a rancher; find another job.
Offers Mike:
I'm fine with releasing wolves so long as they also release grizzlies. Wolves are only one part of the equation.
Adds Joe:
The wolves were here before we were.
But Kirk concludes:
Liberals ruining Colorado one day at a time.
Have you read the draft plan for the reintroduction of wolves in Colorado? What do you think? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
