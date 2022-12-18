Reader: Wolves Were Here Before We Were

The plan focuses on impact management and outlines measures that CPW can take to mitigate wolf conflict and help residents of Colorado, particularly ranchers, navigate the impacts of a reintroduced wolf population. “An impact-based approach recognizes that there are both positive and negative aspects of having wolves in the state,” Eric Odell, CPW species conservation program manager, said during a December 9 Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting to discuss the nine-chapter plan.
The CPW is taking public comment on the plan, and people are already howling
Should drop them downtown in Denver and Boulder.Notes Vicki:
They are already in Northern Colorado at the Wyoming-Colorado border. We had three in Red Feathers at our cabin, and there have been livestock killed by them and wildlife also. Was a horrible bill to pass.Responds Kenneth:
Ranchers are paid for predation loss. Please get educated.Adds John:
One out of 45,000 cattle lost to wolves. Cost of doing business. You don't have to be a rancher; find another job.Offers Mike:
I'm fine with releasing wolves so long as they also release grizzlies. Wolves are only one part of the equation.Adds Joe:
The wolves were here before we were.But Kirk concludes:
Liberals ruining Colorado one day at a time.